Flash quotes: media calls 19 January

GROUP 2

SPAIN

“Of course, we dream to make the treble trophy, we want to make it to the semis, but we keep it easy. We only focus on the next match, and if we win three of them, we are in the semi.”

“No, we are not, this is a very equal group. We have beaten Sweden, but we have tough matches ahead. I am sure the first two main round matches will be crucial for our outcome, and our goal to proceed to the semi-finals.

“I do not think that we are the favourites, though we see a very different German team due to Covid. We have no fear, but we have respect for them, I expect a close match.”

“We have three very good goalkeepers in our Spanish team, we play on a high level every day and of course the goalkeeper position is always the key. But there are so many good goalkeepers in our group, so we have to see, who is the best.”

On the importance of the goalkeepers in the match against Germany:

“We play the two top matches against the other group winners within 24 hours, it will be hard to recover without a rest day in between, this fact might be decisive. Besides, Covid and injuries change the line-up of the teams every day, so you never know what happens, so maybe we see if we are the favourites, when we have played the first two matches.”

On whether his team are the favourites in this group:

“Matches against Germany are always special, especially in the main round of a major tournament. Germany count on an extremely well-organised defence, they play very physical, so for us it will be difficult to build up our type of match play in attack. Most important will be to control the ball and avoid turnovers. For both sides, definitely, the defence will be the key to win.”

Bratislava, 19 January – quotes from the Spanish media call by coach Jordi Ribera (ESP) and goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (ESP) before the main round start against Germany on Wednesday.

GERMANY

Bratislava, 19 January – quotes from the German media call by coach Alfred Gislason (ISL), team captain Johannes Golla (GER) and the players Christoph Steinert (GER) and Paul Drux (GER) before the main round start against Spain on Wednesday.

Alfred Gislason (ISL) – coach

On the chances in the main round:

“We have three really hard matches against strong opponents – Poland, Spain and Norway – within four days, so we are happy that we can count on a wide squad. And this is handball, nothing is impossible for us now, as we carried two points to the main round.”

On the atmosphere in the team after nine Covid cases:

“The atmosphere is really well, though the players only see each other for training and matches, as they are separated one by one in single rooms. We are looking forward to the match against Spain, it really excites us to face them. Of course, all players on court fight for those, who are currently in isolation, we really work well as a team.”

Christoph Steinert (GER), right wing

On how he celebrated his birthday on the match day against Poland:

“Our cook baked me a cake and sang a short “Happy birthday” – that was all, no presents, no party. But due to the current situation, it is obviously not possible. Of course, the victory was the best present for me. And after the match and the dinner, the only thing I wanted to do is to sleep.”

On his first major tournament at the age of 30:

“It is really fun to be here, we have a great atmosphere in the team, and maybe due to those Covid cases we even stick more together, not physically of course. I am really looking forward to my first ever match against Spain on Thursday. When I realised that I was put into the whatsapp group for those players, who will be nominated for the EHF EURO, I was super-happy, and latest when our coach called me, I knew that it will happen.”

On the quality of the German team:

“The current situation underlines the quality we have in German handball, I do not think any other nation has replacement like we could bring yesterday. And maybe this general quality – also on my position – is the reason, why it took some time for me to become national team player.”

On the main round:

“We have a kind of four finals now, if we win all of them, we are in the semis, but the dream can come to an rapid end, it is really hard to predict this group.”

Paul Drux (GER), centre back

On jumping in after several Covid cases in the German team:

“I was just at my neighbour in Berlin, when I was told that our head coach tried to phone me. Of course, I immediately agreed to join the team, though I had announced not to play the EHF EURO after recovering from several injuries. I packed my things, travelled to Vienna, then to Bratislava – and as we have to go into isolation after our test upon arrival, I saw my teammates for the first time in the dressing room of the arena. Even a day later, I have talked to all of them except some “hello”. It was a really strange situation, but in the end we beat Poland – and I guess even the Poles did not know what to do against our newly-composed line-up.”

On the fact that he would have been the goalkeeper, if Johannes Bitter would get injured during the match against Poland:

“Yes, this is true, our assistant coach asked before the match, who can play in the goal, if this happens, as we only had one goalkeeper. I agreed – and I really got angry on our coach that I was not allowed at least for one penalty…no, to be serious: I never have experienced this situation, and now it feels good that a new goalkeeper arrives, as Andy Wolff and Till Klimpke are in isolation.”

On the match against Spain:

“We always face them at any tournament, and the last matches had all been close – but unfortunately for us without a happy-end. Maybe it works this time, and I am confident that we have a chance to beat them.”

Johannes Golla (GER) – team captain and line player

On the “new” German team:

“All our replacement players fit well into the team, we saw it against Poland. We have top quality in Germany, even when we talk about more than 25 players. The most thrilling moment every day is waiting for the next test results. Otherwise, all players are in their rooms, but we are connected online to prepare.”

On the keys against Spain:

“In the last events, we always lost against them. For 45 minutes we were on an equal level, then we caused too many mistakes. Mainly their world class goalkeepers stood in our way. When we reduce the mistakes, we can win. I hope our time will come tomorrow.”