Tobias Reichmann: “2016 was the year of my life”

There is one player who is best-placed to talk about the clash, as he has played for both clubs: Tobias Reichmann. Born in Berlin, Reichmann never played for any handball club in the capital until he joined Füchse at the age of 36 last summer, the last step in his career. For private reasons, he had to quit in January 2025.

But despite winning the EHF Champions League twice with his first big club, THW Kiel, in 2010 and 2012, Reichmann spent his biggest year at Kielce. In 2016, he was the only male player to become EHF EURO champion and EHF Champions League winner.

“2016 was the year of my life. I won all three trophies in Poland and the Champions League with Kielce, I became EHF EURO champion and was second best scorer of the tournament and finally I won the bronze medal at the Rio Olympic Games. There is not much more to win within seven months. It was simply one highlight chasing the next,” Reichmann says.

And of course there is one match which Reichmann remembers best: the 2016 EHF Champions League final against Veszprém, a thriller which has gone down in handball history.