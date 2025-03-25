Tobias Reichmann: “2016 was the year of my life”

“I remember every second of this match, as if it was yesterday,” Reichmann says.
“We were down 19:28 with 14 minutes left. Never ever on this level you can turn around a match with this result. We simply wanted to enjoy the atmosphere and thank our loyal fans and the club. And we ran. When you are down by nine goals, you do not care if you lose by 10 or 15, you just try. Personally, I had already hoped this match would end after 35 minutes, when it was obvious that we had no chance anymore.”
But then the miracle started to materialise. Kielce scored goal after goal, “and maybe Veszprém were too sure that they had already won”, says Reichmann. He had some prior experience of such a game, having been part of the Kiel squad which turned a six-goal deficit in the 2010 final against Barcelona around.
“This was our psychological advantage. We even had the chance to win the match after regular time, but I caused a mistake which Veszprém used to level the result. Finally, the winding roads carried us through overtime to the penalty shootout; I’m sure it was destined that this match would not end after 60 minutes.”
After his teammate Ivan Cupic missed, Kielce’s goalkeepers Marin Sego and Slawomir Szmal saved two penalties.
“Our coach Talant Dujshebaev had his exact list for the penalty shoot-out. I was the penultimate, and hit the net. From the start, Talant chose Julien Aguinagalde to be the last — he scored, and I remember every second before and until he had converted it.”