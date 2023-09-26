“Of course, I don’t join a handball club only for the city it is in. But to be able to play at such an ambitious club, that has been trying to win the EHF Champions League every season, and to live in a city like Paris, which is so interesting, there is nothing that I will complain about” smiles the right back.

It is no bad thing, either, that Tønnesen joined in Paris what could be described as a small Scandinavian colony, alongside Danes Jannick Green and Jacob Holm, as well as Swedish goalkeeper Andreas Palicka. Being able to communicate with some of his teammates has been key in the Norwegian player’s adaptation so far.

“Andreas has been really helpful with everyday life stuff, like school for my kids and so on. He has been showing me around a little bit, let’s put in the story that he has been a excellent tour guide!” says Tønnesen, before bursting into laughter. “Seriously, though, it’s good to have some faces you know by your side. But all in all, everyone has been really helpful.”

After six seasons playing for top clubs in Hungary - four for Telekom Veszprém, two for OTP-Bank Pick Szeged - Kent Robin Tønnesen decided to discover yet another culture. As a professional player, he wore the jerseys of Haslum in his native Norway, Sävehof, Wetzlar and Berlin before moving to Hungary. “Paris is the start of a new journey for me, and I am really excited about it. I might have played in many clubs already but I still want to grow as a player, I still want to improve myself and to help the team the best I can” he explains.