Top clashes to open group phase
A total of 24 teams battling for 16 spots in the knockout stage: This is what it is all about in the group phase of the inaugural EHF European League Men 2020/21, which throws off on Tuesday.
The long journey to the Last 16, scheduled for March 2021, begins with some highly-anticipated matches, including Dinamo Bucuresti vs Sporting CP, Füchse Berlin vs IFK Kristianstad, and Kadetten Schaffhausen vs GOG.
All matches on Tuesday will be streamed live on EHFTV.
GROUP A
Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs HC Metalurg (MKD)
Tuesday 20 October, 18:45 CEST
- first time both teams play each other in a European competition
- while Metalurg have been regulars in Europe since 2003, Toulouse return after six years for their first appearance since the EHF Cup 2014/15
- in qualification, Metalurg won both home games but lost both away games
- Toulouse lost their last four games in the French league and are ranked second to last
ORLEN Wisla Plock (POL) vs Fivers (AUT)
Tuesday 20 October, 20:45 CEST
- Fivers have made it past the third qualification round of any European competition for the first time
- the teams have not met before in a European competition
- Plock play only their first game in a month’s time
- Fivers suffered their first defeat in the domestic Austrian league this weekend, losing to Handball Tirol by a single goal (31:30)
GROUP B
C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Sporting CP (POR)
Tuesday 20 October, 18:45 CEST
- both teams meet for a third consecutive year, after clashing in the CL the previous two seasons
- Sporting had a promising dress rehearsal, defeating Boa-Hora 30:21 in the Portuguese league
- Dinamo have remained unbeaten in the Romanian league so far
- Dinamo’s Stefan Vujic and Sporting’s Darko Djukic are teammates in the Serbian national team
TATRAN Presov (SVK) vs USAM Nimes Gard (FRA)
Tuesday 20 October, 20:45 CEST
- Nimes goalkeeper Téodor Paul will visit his native Slovakia
- Presov, Slovakian champions since 2006/07, are still unbeaten this season in the domestic league
- Nimes are struggling in the French league, with two defeats and a draw in their last three games
Füchse Berlin (GER) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)
Tuesday 20 October, 20:45 CEST
- Füchse, EHF Cup winners in 2015 and 2018 and runners-up in 2019, are among the main title contenders
- Kristianstad are one of five teams from CL 2019/20 group D to play in the European League group phase
- Füchse defeated Hannover-Burgdorf 31:27 in their most recent Bundesliga game
- Kristianstad are leading the Swedish league with 11 wins from as many games
GROUP C
Alingsas HK (SWE) - RK Nexe (CRO)
Tuesday 20 October, 18:45 CEST
- this match is the first between the two teams
- Alingsas lost and had a draw in their last two games in the Swedish league and are now ranked fourth
- Nexe are not playing in the Croatian league but in the international SEHA League
- Nexe’s Marko Buvinic suffered a knee injury in qualification and is out for the season
Besiktas Aygaz (TUR) - SC Magdeburg (GER)
Tuesday 20 October, 18:45 CEST
- The teams also met in the EHF Cup 2012/13 season, with Magdeburg winning both matches
- Magdeburg will play their 248th European match in the club’s history
- 39-year-old Besiktas team captain Ramazan Döne enters his 13th European season with the club
- Magdeburg have been hit by injuries but won three of their four Bundesliga games so far
GROUP D
Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs GOG (DEN)
Tuesday 20 October, 18:45 CEST
- new Kadetten coach Adalsteinn Eyjólfsson previously led Icelandic side Vestmannaeyja in the Women’s Challenge Cup 2003/04
- GOG also played a Swiss team in qualification, Pfadi Winterthur
- both sides have signed a line player from a Bundesliga team: Kadetten added Magdeburg’s Erik Schmidt, GOG Flensburg’s Anders Zachariassen
- GOG will miss Morten Olsen for a while after finger surgery
- Kadetten top the Swiss league with seven wins from nine matches; GOG are still undefeated in the Danish league with six wins and two draws
Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO)
Tuesday 20 October, 18:45 CEST
- Löwen eliminated Holstebro in qualification round 2 despite losing the return leg on home court
- Trebnje are the only side in the group to come through two qualification rounds, beating Belenenses (POR) and Balatonfured (HUN)
- Both coaches won the CL: Martin Schwalb with HSV in 2013, Uros Zorman with Ciudad Real in 2006, 2008 and 2009, and with Kielce in 2016
- Löwen surprisingly lost Leipzig at home (28:23) in the German Bundesliga; Trebnje are ranked second ranked in Slovenia with six wins from six matches