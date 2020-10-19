Top clashes to open group phase

A total of 24 teams battling for 16 spots in the knockout stage: This is what it is all about in the group phase of the inaugural EHF European League Men 2020/21, which throws off on Tuesday.

The long journey to the Last 16, scheduled for March 2021, begins with some highly-anticipated matches, including Dinamo Bucuresti vs Sporting CP, Füchse Berlin vs IFK Kristianstad, and Kadetten Schaffhausen vs GOG.

All matches on Tuesday will be streamed live on EHFTV.

GROUP A

Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs HC Metalurg (MKD)

Tuesday 20 October, 18:45 CEST

first time both teams play each other in a European competition

while Metalurg have been regulars in Europe since 2003, Toulouse return after six years for their first appearance since the EHF Cup 2014/15

in qualification, Metalurg won both home games but lost both away games

Toulouse lost their last four games in the French league and are ranked second to last

ORLEN Wisla Plock (POL) vs Fivers (AUT)

Tuesday 20 October, 20:45 CEST

Fivers have made it past the third qualification round of any European competition for the first time

the teams have not met before in a European competition

Plock play only their first game in a month’s time

Fivers suffered their first defeat in the domestic Austrian league this weekend, losing to Handball Tirol by a single goal (31:30)

GROUP B

C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Sporting CP (POR)

Tuesday 20 October, 18:45 CEST

both teams meet for a third consecutive year, after clashing in the CL the previous two seasons

Sporting had a promising dress rehearsal, defeating Boa-Hora 30:21 in the Portuguese league

Dinamo have remained unbeaten in the Romanian league so far

Dinamo’s Stefan Vujic and Sporting’s Darko Djukic are teammates in the Serbian national team

TATRAN Presov (SVK) vs USAM Nimes Gard (FRA)

Tuesday 20 October, 20:45 CEST

Nimes goalkeeper Téodor Paul will visit his native Slovakia

Presov, Slovakian champions since 2006/07, are still unbeaten this season in the domestic league

Nimes are struggling in the French league, with two defeats and a draw in their last three games

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)

Tuesday 20 October, 20:45 CEST

Füchse, EHF Cup winners in 2015 and 2018 and runners-up in 2019, are among the main title contenders

Kristianstad are one of five teams from CL 2019/20 group D to play in the European League group phase

Füchse defeated Hannover-Burgdorf 31:27 in their most recent Bundesliga game

Kristianstad are leading the Swedish league with 11 wins from as many games

GROUP C

Alingsas HK (SWE) - RK Nexe (CRO)

Tuesday 20 October, 18:45 CEST

this match is the first between the two teams

Alingsas lost and had a draw in their last two games in the Swedish league and are now ranked fourth

Nexe are not playing in the Croatian league but in the international SEHA League

Nexe’s Marko Buvinic suffered a knee injury in qualification and is out for the season

Besiktas Aygaz (TUR) - SC Magdeburg (GER)

Tuesday 20 October, 18:45 CEST

The teams also met in the EHF Cup 2012/13 season, with Magdeburg winning both matches

Magdeburg will play their 248th European match in the club’s history

39-year-old Besiktas team captain Ramazan Döne enters his 13th European season with the club

Magdeburg have been hit by injuries but won three of their four Bundesliga games so far

GROUP D

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs GOG (DEN)

Tuesday 20 October, 18:45 CEST

new Kadetten coach Adalsteinn Eyjólfsson previously led Icelandic side Vestmannaeyja in the Women’s Challenge Cup 2003/04

GOG also played a Swiss team in qualification, Pfadi Winterthur

both sides have signed a line player from a Bundesliga team: Kadetten added Magdeburg’s Erik Schmidt, GOG Flensburg’s Anders Zachariassen

GOG will miss Morten Olsen for a while after finger surgery

Kadetten top the Swiss league with seven wins from nine matches; GOG are still undefeated in the Danish league with six wins and two draws

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO)

Tuesday 20 October, 18:45 CEST