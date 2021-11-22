Top clashes to open second half of group phase

The group phase of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 has passed the halfway mark, with round 8 featuring interesting matchups to throw off the second half.

In group A, Aalborg, the 2021 finalists from Denmark, host Kiel in the Match of the Week on Wednesday, six days after losing 31:28 in Germany. The standout duel in group B is Kielce against Barça, meeting again a week after the Polish champions became the first team to beat Barça at home since 2015.