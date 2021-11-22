Top clashes to open second half of group phase
The group phase of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 has passed the halfway mark, with round 8 featuring interesting matchups to throw off the second half.
In group A, Aalborg, the 2021 finalists from Denmark, host Kiel in the Match of the Week on Wednesday, six days after losing 31:28 in Germany. The standout duel in group B is Kielce against Barça, meeting again a week after the Polish champions became the first team to beat Barça at home since 2015.
This game will be important for us to stay in the top of the group. I think we are the better team, which we also showed in parts of the game last week. It will be fun beating Kiel in Aalborg.
GROUP A
MOTW: Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs THW Kiel (GER)
Wednesday 24 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- last week’s 31:28 win over Aalborg was Kiel’s fourth straight victory and they join leaders Montpellier on 11 points
- Aalborg lost their last two matches – at Szeged and Kiel – and are on eight points from seven matches
- Niklas Ekberg, Hendrik Pekeler (both seven goals) and Sander Sagosen (six) scored 20 of Kiel’s 31 goals last week
- Kiel’s leading scorer is Niclas Ekberg with 42 goals; fellow Swede Felix Claar is Aalborg’s best scorer with 36
- in the duel against his former teammates, Aalborg’s Aron Palmarsson only scored twice from seven attempts
- Aalborg surprisingly lost their Danish league match on Saturday at Ribe (36:33); Kiel took a 38:26 win at Göppingen and are ranked second in the Bundesliga behind Magdeburg
HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR)
Wednesday 24 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- both teams still wait for their first victory of the season after the 30:30 in the reverse fixture in round 7
- Brest are on one point and have a series of nine matches without a victory; Zagreb are on two points and have not won their last 23 CL games
- Stanislav Kasparek (six for Brest) and Ivan Cupic (seven for Zagreb) were the best scorers last week; they are also the leading scorers for their club with 32 (Cupic) and 31 (Kasparaek) goals
- the teams have met five times in the CL so far: Brest won twice and Zagreb once, while last week’s match marked their second draw
Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Elverum Handball (NOR)
Wednesday 24 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Montpellier top the table with 11 points after their dominant 37:30 win against Elverum, which had not lost for the previous four rounds
- Elverum are on eight points and on course for a place in the knockout phase
- Montpellier are on a five-win run in the CL and have won two of the three previous matches against Elverum
- Hugo Descat was Montpellier’s top scorer with nine goals at Elverum, while Julien Bos is the team’s best scorer overall with 40 goals, two more than Elverum’s Tobias Grøndahl
- Montpellier lost 27:23 to Chambéry on Sunday and are ranked eighth in the French league; Elverum won 35:26 at Naerbo to remain on top in Norway
HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs Pick Szeged (HUN)
Thursday 25 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Szeged have taken two victories and a draw from their last three matches - including the 34:31 against Vardar last week
- Vardar have lost all four CL matches since the end of September
- Vardar have won six of 13 Champions League matches against Szeged and lost five; their duels include the 2018/19 quarter-final when Vardar won and went on to lift the trophy
- Vardar left wing Timur Dibirov scored his 1,000th CL last week, the third player to achieve the feat after Kiril Lazarov and Nikola Karabatic
- Sebastian Frimmel (nine) and Kent Robin Tönnesen (8) scored half of Szeged’s goals in the reverse fixture last week
- Dibirov is joint top scorer of the CL 2021/22, alongside Barça’s Dika Mem, each with 47 goals after seven rounds
I’m really looking forward to coming back to Aalborg. They have a world-class team and showed this in Kiel. I expect a really tough match.
GROUP B
Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) vs Barça (ESP)
Wednesday 24 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Kielce became the first team to win in Barcelona since November 2015
- Kielce remained on top of group B with 12 points, winning their last six games
- Barça’s defeat last week meant that the defending champions have already dropped five points this group phase
- Kielce and Barça have played each other 10 times in the CL; Barça have never lost an away game in Poland
- Barça’s Dika Mem is the best scorer in the CL, together with Vardar’s Timur Dibirov: they have each scored 47 times so far
- Barça (35:29 against Puente Genil) and Kielce (30:25 against Tarnow) had commanding wins last weekend to stay on top of their respective domestic leagues
CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)
Thursday 25 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Flensburg won the reverse fixture 37:30 last week
- thanks to their second win in a row, Flensburg are ranked sixth with five points; Dinamo close the group with four points
- Hampus Wanne is Flensburg’s best scorer so far with 45 goals; Dinamo’s best scorer, Valentin Ghionea, has netted 34 times over the seven first games
- Dinamo have lost only four home games in European competitions since 2018; otherwise, they won 13 games and drew once
- Flensburg’s domestic league match was postponed this weekend; Dinamo won their home game against Potaissa Turda (43:39)
Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs HC Motor (UKR)
Thursday 25 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- last week, Motor handed Veszprém their second straight defeat in away matches, 29:27
- it was only Motor’s second win, and first since 2014, in 10 CL matches against Veszprém
- Veszprém are third in group B with eight points; Motor fifth with six points
- Motor have not taken a point yet in away matches, while Veszprém have taken the maximum of six points on their home court so far
- Both teams took the points in their domestic leagues with substantial wins last weekend
FC Porto (POR) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)
Thursday 25 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- last week, PSG conceded just four goals in the first half before handing Porto their biggest CL defeat of the Portuguese club’s CL history, 33:19
- PSG are fourth in the group with seven points, Porto sixth with five points
- PSG have yet to win an away game in the CL this season following losses in Kielce, Veszprém and Barcelona, and drawing in Flensburg
- Porto have beaten PSG only once in a European competition: in the Cup Winners’ Cup in 2007
- Mikkel Hansen is third on the CL top scorers list with 45 goals; Porto’s best scorer, Victor Manuel Iturriza, has netted 30 times
- both teams remain the undefeated leaders of their respective domestic leagues: Porto defeated Boa Hora 38:23, PSG beat Saint-Raphaël 42:31
These are two equal teams, which was confirmed by the Final Four of the SEHA-League. The match, as always, will be difficult. We need to learn from the previous games with Zagreb. It is important to fight for the full 60 minutes and not allow any slumps in the game.