Sixteen teams from nine countries await group phase draw

All is set for the group phase draw in the EHF European League Women 2021/22 after twelve teams from the last qualification round last weekend joined the four directly seeded for the group phase. Les Neptunes de Nantes, the reigning winners of the competition’s premiere season, are seeded in Pot 2 as a total of 16 teams from nine countries are lined up for the core phase of the season.

The EHF office in Vienna will host the group phase draw on Thursday at 11:00 CET and it will be streamed live on the Home of Handball Facebook page.

France and Romania both boast three teams in the group phase, followed by Denmark, Hungary and Norway with two sides each. Croatia, Germany, Poland and Russia all have one outfit in contention.

Pot 1 consists of the four teams that avoided the qualification – Hungary’s Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC, CS Minaur Baia Mare from Romania, Handball Club Lada of Russia and Denmark’s Viborg HK, the three-time EHF Champions League winners.

There will be country protection at the draw which means that two teams from the same country cannot end up in the same group. Therefore, the drawing of the lots will have to be adjusted and some teams allocated. The detailed rundown for the draw will be released later this week.

The first round is scheduled for 8/9 January and the group phase will conclude on 20 February, with only the top two teams from each group making their way to the quarter-finals.

Pot 1

Viborg HK (DEN)

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN)

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

Handball Club Lada (RUS)

Pot 2

Les Neptunes de Nantes (FRA)

Váci NKSE (HUN)

Sola HK (NOR)

Magura Cisnadie (ROU)

Pot 3

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)

ES Besancon Feminin (FRA)

MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)

Pot 4

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA)

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)