Tough MOTW test for Kielce

17 days after Sweden won the final of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022, the group phase of the EHF Champions League resumes on Wednesday with 32 matches in four rounds still to be played.

In group A, the hunters Aalborg, Szeged and Kiel start with away tasks, while the hunted from Montpellier are clear favourites against Vardar.

In group B, Kielce are under threat from Paris, Veszprem and Barça after losing their last two games in 2021. They will face Flensburg in the MOTW, while the teams behind them play against teams still fighting for places 5 and 6.