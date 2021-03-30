Tournat: “I cannot wait to teach Rock Feliho a Polish word or two”

The only thing he has been struggling to improve lately is his Polish. Despite most of his teammates talking to each other in the local language, to his own admission, Nicolas Tournat remains a little bit short on vocabulary.

“My oldest kid is going to kindergarten and he can count in Polish, he also knows the colours and a lot of other stuff. I have to catch up with him otherwise he will be fluent in Polish and I will be staring at him without understanding a word when he speaks.”

Thankfully, his lack of language skills have not had an impact on the court as the French line player has been impressive since arriving in Kielce.

When explaining why, he has a lot of good things to say about the Polish powerhouse and coach Talant Dusjshebaev, with whom he has quickly created a real bond.

“I can now see why everybody is praising him. He really is a super special coach, both on and off the court. Talant has a lot of charisma, he is really close to us players but he also is super strict.

“He is hailed as a legend, but I can understand why,” says Tournat, who so far, has not suffered any legendary anger from the four-time Champions League-winning coach: “But I have it in the dressing room, and you better not make the same mistakes twice.”