Live blog - Decision day in the Last 16
- the European League Last 16 concludes with eight second leg ties on Tuesday evening
- the action begins with Schaffhausen vs Montpellier at 17:00 CEST
- CSKA vs GOG and Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs Nexe headline the 18:45 CEST throw-offs
- Nimes vs Chekhovskie Medvedi and Plock vs Sporting are the attractive 20:45 CEST matches
- all eight games are live on EHFTV
16:45
It's almost time to get this bumper evening underway with Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Montpellier. If you weren't sure about tuning in at 17:00, the first leg highlights will sway you!
16:05
While Montpellier face a difficult task in Switzerland, the other French team in the Last 16 have an uphill battle ahead of them: Nimes must wipe out a five-goal deficit from the first leg against Chekhov in a match that starts at 20:45 CEST.
Still, their Egyptian right wing Mohamed Sanad believes Nimes can turn the tide on their home court, as he explained to EHF journalist Kevin Domas:
15:15
Today's action will already start at 17:00 CEST in Switzerland, where Kadetten will try to build on their surprise 27:27 draw at Montpellier a week ago as both teams left it all open for the decisive leg this afternoon.
EHF journalist Björn Pazen caught up with Kadetten centre back Jonas Schelker for this portrait:
14:45
It's all or nothing for the 16 teams in the EHF European League Men as we will learn the eight quarter-finalists today.
To get up to date on all eight matches check out the preview:
12:54
We were given a nice appetise for today's action with the rescheduled first leg clash between Kristianstad and Leon last night. Here's how it went down!
12:30
Good afternoon handball fans and welcome to the live blog for today's all-important second leg of the European League Men Last 16!
We'll know all eight quarter-finalists by the end of the evening, so stick with us and take note of the games coming your way on EHFTV.
17:00 CEST
Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)
18:45 CEST
Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)
HC CSKA (RUS) vs GOG (DEN)
Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs RK Nexe (CRO)
SC Magdeburg (GER) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)
20:45 CET
Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Fivers (AUT)
USAM Nimes Gard (FRA) vs Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS)
ORLEN Wisla Plock (POL) vs Sporting CP (POR)