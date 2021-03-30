Monkad Gallery 2
EHF European League

Live blog - Decision day in the Last 16

EHF / Chris O'Reilly30 March 2021, 12:00
  • the European League Last 16 concludes with eight second leg ties on Tuesday evening
  • the action begins with Schaffhausen vs Montpellier at 17:00 CEST
  • CSKA vs GOG and Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs Nexe headline the 18:45 CEST throw-offs
  • Nimes vs Chekhovskie Medvedi and Plock vs Sporting are the attractive 20:45 CEST matches
  • all eight games are live on EHFTV

16:45

It's almost time to get this bumper evening underway with Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Montpellier. If you weren't sure about tuning in at 17:00, the first leg highlights will sway you!

16:05

While Montpellier face a difficult task in Switzerland, the other French team in the Last 16 have an uphill battle ahead of them: Nimes must wipe out a five-goal deficit from the first leg against Chekhov in a match that starts at 20:45 CEST.

Still, their Egyptian right wing Mohamed Sanad believes Nimes can turn the tide on their home court, as he explained to EHF journalist Kevin Domas:

20210329 Nimes Sanad Main 2000Px
EHF European League

Sanad: “On Tuesday nights we feel like a gang”

FEATURE: Nimes top scorer Mohamed Sanad is confident Nimes can make up a five-goal deficit at home on Tuesday

yesterday

15:15

Today's action will already start at 17:00 CEST in Switzerland, where Kadetten will try to build on their surprise 27:27 draw at Montpellier a week ago as both teams left it all open for the decisive leg this afternoon.

EHF journalist Björn Pazen caught up with Kadetten centre back Jonas Schelker for this portrait:

20210326 Schelker Kadetten Main 2000Px
EHF European League

How the boy from the stands became the star

FEATURE: Jonas Schelker and Kadetten Schaffhausen can make history on Tuesday, after an unexpected Last 16 draw at Montpellier

4 days ago

14:45

It's all or nothing for the 16 teams in the EHF European League Men as we will learn the eight quarter-finalists today.

To get up to date on all eight matches check out the preview:

20210329 ELM Last 16 Montpellier 2000Px
EHF European League

French sides under pressure in Last 16 finish

LAST 16 PREVIEW: The eight quarter-finalists of the EHF European League Men will be determined on Tuesday

yesterday

12:54

We were given a nice appetise for today's action with the rescheduled first leg clash between Kristianstad and Leon last night. Here's how it went down!

12:30

Good afternoon handball fans and welcome to the live blog for today's all-important second leg of the European League Men Last 16!

We'll know all eight quarter-finalists by the end of the evening, so stick with us and take note of the games coming your way on EHFTV.

17:00 CEST
Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)

18:45 CEST
Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)
HC CSKA (RUS) vs GOG (DEN)
Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs RK Nexe (CRO)
SC Magdeburg (GER) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

20:45 CET
Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Fivers (AUT)
USAM Nimes Gard (FRA) vs Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS)
ORLEN Wisla Plock (POL) vs Sporting CP (POR)

 

20200916 Hbcnantes Veszprem Balls 2000
Previous Article EHF Champions League Men schedule updates – 30 March
20210330 Clm Power Ranking Sorhaindo Barca 2000Px
Next Article Who are Barça’s closest challengers?

Latest news

More News