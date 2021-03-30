16:45

It's almost time to get this bumper evening underway with Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Montpellier. If you weren't sure about tuning in at 17:00, the first leg highlights will sway you!

16:05

While Montpellier face a difficult task in Switzerland, the other French team in the Last 16 have an uphill battle ahead of them: Nimes must wipe out a five-goal deficit from the first leg against Chekhov in a match that starts at 20:45 CEST.

Still, their Egyptian right wing Mohamed Sanad believes Nimes can turn the tide on their home court, as he explained to EHF journalist Kevin Domas: