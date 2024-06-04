TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 kicks off with an incredible opening party

Doors will open at 17:30 CEST ahead of the official start time of 18:00. Fans will not want to miss the team presentations at 19:00 when we celebrate the players of all four teams; SC Magdeburg, THW Kiel, Aalborg Håndbold and Barça, taking to the stage.

Attendees will also be able to get up close to their favourite players during the autograph session, as the stars sign autograph cards!

A DJ and a live band on site will keep everyone entertained as the biggest weekend in club handball kicks off with live music. Plenty of refreshments will be on offer and fans can get their hands on official TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 merchandise.

But that is not all! There will be so much happening in the Fan Village to keep the party flowing! Get yourself in the hot air balloon attached to a TruckScout24 crane for incredible panoramic views of Cologne!

Head to Gorenje's giant tumble dryer to spin your way to some great prizes, and see what you can win if you avoid the lasers in Modular System's Lasergame!

For something a little more relaxing, head to CNTB & ITB's Photo Van for their Croatian holiday-themed photo booth and relax in the sun chairs, all while entering their competition to win a holiday to Croatia! Plus, check out the MOL Selfie Cam to have your selfies on the LANXESS arena screens.

Be part of the FANS UNITED fan mosaic and test your handball skills with Select's Speedgoal game!

Remember, the opening party is free to attend and no match ticket is required. Come down for an incredible evening of entertainment and handball fun!

Friday, 7 June 2024

17:30 hrs - Doors to the Fan Zone open

18:00 hrs - Start of the Opening Party

19:00 hrs - Team presentations