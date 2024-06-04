SC Magdeburg top power ranking ahead of TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4

Three of the four teams have won trophies already this season, with Aalborg the exception, but that does not make the Danish team any less dangerous for their opponents.

Before one of the biggest handball parties of the year in Cologne, we look at which of the teams are in the best shape – although history has shown that means nothing when it comes to the EHF FINAL4.

4. THW Kiel

There has been a lot of uncertainty in THW Kiel's season, but one thing is for certain: The German side are capable of just about anything. Few believed we would see the Zebras in Cologne when they were down by nine after the first leg of the quarter-final against Montpellier. But THW managed to turn things around.

With Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu returning from injury, Filip Jicha certainly has one more card up his sleeve, but coming up against Barça in the semi-final, his team look to be the underdogs. With the title in the Bundesliga now firmly out of reach, there is only one way Kiel can save their season: By winning the trophy in Cologne. And that is definitely motivation enough.

3. Aalborg Håndbold

After a three-year absence, Aalborg are back for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. In 2021, being there, making their debut, was something to be happy about. This time, the Danish team are hungry for more. The way they managed to rank ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Kielce in the group phase, the way they hammered Veszprém in the quarter-finals – everything shouts that Aalborg are now ready to climb to the top of Europe.

There is more experience than ever in the Danish team’s roster, especially with this season’s addition of Niklas Landin between the posts. There is also more quality, with Aleks Vlah and Thomas Arnoldsen adding important rotation to the back court.

And there is another reason the motivation is high: Mikkel Hansen will be saying farewell to handball at the end of the season, making this his last chance to win the EHF Champions League. While the left back’s career will not be defined by his success in LANXESS arena, it would come full circle with one last trophy – and the only one he has not won – under his belt.