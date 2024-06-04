20240229

SC Magdeburg top power ranking ahead of TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
04 June 2024, 13:00

The climax of the European season is around the corner, and the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 promises to bring plenty of excitement once again.

A total of 16 EHF Champions League trophies, split across three clubs, will be represented on court in LANXESS arena, as Barça, SC Magdeburg, THW Kiel and Aalborg battle to win the title. One side have the chance to win their 11th Champions League trophy. Another have the chance to take their first.

Three of the four teams have won trophies already this season, with Aalborg the exception, but that does not make the Danish team any less dangerous for their opponents.

Before one of the biggest handball parties of the year in Cologne, we look at which of the teams are in the best shape – although history has shown that means nothing when it comes to the EHF FINAL4.

4. THW Kiel

There has been a lot of uncertainty in THW Kiel's season, but one thing is for certain: The German side are capable of just about anything. Few believed we would see the Zebras in Cologne when they were down by nine after the first leg of the quarter-final against Montpellier. But THW managed to turn things around.

With Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu returning from injury, Filip Jicha certainly has one more card up his sleeve, but coming up against Barça in the semi-final, his team look to be the underdogs. With the title in the Bundesliga now firmly out of reach, there is only one way Kiel can save their season: By winning the trophy in Cologne. And that is definitely motivation enough.

3. Aalborg Håndbold

After a three-year absence, Aalborg are back for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. In 2021, being there, making their debut, was something to be happy about. This time, the Danish team are hungry for more. The way they managed to rank ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Kielce in the group phase, the way they hammered Veszprém in the quarter-finals – everything shouts that Aalborg are now ready to climb to the top of Europe.

There is more experience than ever in the Danish team’s roster, especially with this season’s addition of Niklas Landin between the posts. There is also more quality, with Aleks Vlah and Thomas Arnoldsen adding important rotation to the back court.

And there is another reason the motivation is high: Mikkel Hansen will be saying farewell to handball at the end of the season, making this his last chance to win the EHF Champions League. While the left back’s career will not be defined by his success in LANXESS arena, it would come full circle with one last trophy – and the only one he has not won – under his belt.

02152024 Aalborg HC Zagreb 24

2. Barça

This season has not been as easy as the previous ones for Barça, but the Spanish side remain on track to win an 11th EHF Champions League title, which would be their fifth taken at the EHF FINAL4.

While Barça were dominant in the quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, they struggled a little in the group phase. Antonio Carlos Ortega’s boys even conceded two home defeats, to Veszprém and Montpellier – something that had not happened in the last 15 years of the competition.

Despite this statistic, Barça remain an impressive machine built to win, with Dika Mem at the wheel. The French right back remains their best offensive asset and was elemental in the Blaugranas’ title in Asobal league, which they sealed a few weeks back.

2024 02 22 Fcbhandbolvsporto 119

1. SC Magdeburg

The title holders are heading back to Cologne, and they look like they might be ready to win the trophy back-to-back, which would be a first in history. Magdeburg’s season is already a great success, as they have already lifted three trophies – the German Bundesliga, German Cup and the IHF Super Globe – and can still hope for one more; the EHF Champions League.

This season, Magdeburg proved they are far from one-trick ponies who might have won the EHF Champions League last season by chance. They defeated Barça and Veszprém at the end of the group phase, and Kielce in the quarter-finals. Magdeburg are now undefeated for 30 games and 150 days, from September 2023 to February 2024. Sure, Bennet Wiegert’s beard has been trimmed, but unlike Samson cutting his hair, the coach’s change to his facial hair has not affected his players’ power.

Beware Cologne: The SCM storm is about to hit you again.

Microsoftteams Image
