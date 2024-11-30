Türkiye win first-ever EHF EURO point in Debrecen thriller

Türkiye win first-ever EHF EURO point in Debrecen thriller

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
30 November 2024, 22:25

Debutants Türkiye made history and secured their first-ever point at the Women’s EHF EURO after drawing with North Macedonia in a dramatic finish at the Fönix Arena in Debrecen.

Türkiye were ahead until the 45th minute, when the Macedonians mounted a full comeback, but the teams had to settle for one point each in the end.

GROUP B

North Macedonia vs Türkiye 25:25 (12:15)

  • the debutants held a lead throughout the first half and even took a five-goal advantage (6:11) in the 19th minute
  • Sara Ristovska scored six goals in the opening half and the Macedonian right wing did not miss a single attempt, while Türkiye's Asli Iskit-Caliskan scored five from five
  • Turkish goalkeeper Merve Erbektas made six saves in the opening half (37 per cent save efficiency), but Macedonian Jovana Micevska made five saves in the second half and played a key role in her squad's comeback
  • even though small in number, the passionate Macedonian fans outnumbered the Turks and were loudly supporting their favourites at the Fönix Arena
  • lethal right wing Ristovska ended the match with eight goals and was selected as the Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos, while Emine Gokdemir scored seven and was Türkiye's top scorer

 

No winner in the dramatic match in Debrecen

In a match with a lot of technical errors made by both teams or precisely, the Macedonians made eight and the Turks made five in the first half, it was only logical that the squad with better focus as well as concentration would take the points.

With that being said, Kristijan Grchevski’s squad improved after the break, both in defence and attack, with a few options coming in off the bench. The Macedonians took their second lead of the game in the 45th minute, but Türkiye were able to steady their nerves and regain the advantage – only to concede a penalty with 60 seconds on the clock, resulting in the draw.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Türkiye C4 1419 JC
We expect that the game will be tough also for us, we prepared really long for this game but I think that it’s fair. Both teams fight until the end. We have a bright future so let’s see how it will go for us.
Sara Ristovska
Right wing, North Macedonia
EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Türkiye C4 9968 JC
I am satisfied, we were there, but we need to be correct because the game it was in balance. Sometimes (North) Macedonia they have a good point, two goals, and after we come back in the game. Maybe it wasn’t a very, very nice game, but for sure we fight.
Costica Buceschi
Head coach, Türkiye
EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Türkiye 97A5955 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Türkiye 97A5925 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Türkiye C4 9510 JC
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Türkiye C4 9264 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Türkiye R1JC5368 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Türkiye R1JC5040 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Türkiye 97A6142 AH
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Türkiye 97A6302 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Türkiye 97A6067 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Türkiye C4 9638 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Türkiye R1JC5094 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Türkiye R1JC5710 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Slovenia Vs Slovakia ER15212 JE
Previous Article Big win keeps Slovenia’s hopes alive

Latest news

More News