For Hergeirsson, integrating mothers in his team has become absolutely normal.

“We have a lot of mums in the team, it’s very important. If you give them opportunity to create family, get children, they have a lot of things to receive. So it’s important for us to make these things possible.”

In general, the Icelander believes that this is an important signal for women’s sports.

“This is a holistic approach and we have been working on that for 25, 30 years. Now they have a chance to live how the boys have done before, playing professional in the clubs and then they can make the career much longer than before.

“They can have one child or two and can still play in top level international and also in the national team, but then we, the national team and the clubs, have to do some arrangements for them. You know, if it’s not going well at home or it’s problem somewhere in different areas, you can’t be in top sport. So, we have to cooperate all these areas to get a good policy,” he says.

Clearly, for Lunde and her team, that cooperation is paying off with an unusual, but valuable, work-life balance during the EHF EURO.

