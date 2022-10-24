Tuesday night fever returns as group phase throws off

Last year’s winners, SL Benfica, start defending their title on a trip to Slovakia to play against Tatran Presov. Their dress rehearsal didn’t go according to plan as they lost two their matches at the IHF Men’s Super Globe.

SG Flensburg-Handewitt return to the second-tier European competition after more than a decade in the EHF Champions League. Another German side, former EHF Cup winners Füchse Berlin, will play an away game in Germany, as HC Motor play their home games in Düsseldorf.

Two sides – Skanderborg-Aarhus (at Eurofarm Pelister) and Aguas Santas Milaneza (at Bidasoa Irun) – maje their debut in a European competition group phase.

GROUP A

Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER) vs Fejer B.A.L.-Veszprém (HUN)

Tuesday 25 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

former EHF Cup winners Göppingen start in their ninth European season, Veszprém in their third

Göppingen qualified for the group phase by defeating fellow German club Lemgo in the second qualifying round (59:57 on aggregate)

Veszprém’s qualification for the group phase was a major surprise, as the Hungarian side beat Chambéry 31:25 in the return leg of round 2 after losing by four in the first leg

only one Veszprém player is not Hungarian: Slovakian line player Simon Machac

both teams lost in their domestic leagues last week, and both against a team also playing in the EL: Göppingen against Flensburg (27:24); Veszprém against FTC (40:23)

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SWI) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)

Tuesday 25 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Kadetten were directly seeded in the group phase, while Montpellier had to go through one qualification round

the French team defeated IK Sävehof, winning by four on aggregate after drawing in the first leg in Sweden

the two sides played four times against each other; most recently in the 2020/21 season, when Montpellier qualified for the European League quarter-finals (59:52 on aggregate)

Kadetten coach Adalsteinn Eyjolfsson: “To succeed against Montpellier – a world class team – everything has to be perfect. Montpellier have top players in every position, have a long-time coach, and are a very experienced team.”

last weekend, Montpellier took the points in Ivry in the French league (34:30); Kadetten also won, in Aarau (29:22)

Tatran Presov (SVK) vs SL Benfica (POR)

Tuesday 25 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV