Two round 10 matches rescheduled for 29 January

Two matches in round 10 of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 that had to be postponed last weekend, have both been rescheduled for Saturday 29 January 2022.

In group A, leaders Team Esbjerg are set to play at home in Denmark against Croatian side HC Podravka Vegeta, with the throw-off scheduled on 29 January at 16:00 CET.

Over in group B, Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK host Swedish opponents IK Sävehof on the same day in a duel between two teams that are currently ranked seventh and eighth. The throw-off in Turkey is planned for 12:00 CET.