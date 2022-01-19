Lauge: ‘Moments like this inspired my comeback’

It is fair to say Denmark had a shocker in the EHF EURO 2020, exiting the competition after the preliminary round with just one win – against Russia.

The result followed gold at the IHF Men’s World Championship 2019, and Denmark bounced back from it with a second successive world title as well as Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games silver. Now, at EHF EURO 2022, Nikolaj Jacobsen’s team are again showing their class.

One of Denmark’s important links is Rasmus Lauge. The Telekom Veszprém centre back suffered a knee injury in December 2020 – his fourth – and was set to miss yet another major competition.

But Lauge is not the type of player that gives up easily, and has worked harder than ever to come back, stronger than before.

“I wanted to back on the top again and I’m slowly getting there. I returned to playing three months ago. It took some time to get used to everything and to be with the guys as it’s been a long time since I played this style of handball,” he reports.

The 30-year-old back court player, who is not only performing great in attack, but also gives his efforts in defence and Denmark’s transition, won his first medal (silver) with Denmark at the World Championship 2011. He has since added EHF EURO gold in 2012, a further world silver in 2013, and World Championship gold in 2019. Playing for the national team, and at the EHF EURO, is special for him.

“It means everything to me to play for the national team. It’s the proudest moment you can have, to represent your country and have full support,” Lauge says.

“Moments like this have inspired me during the recovery time. To get back on the court and to be part of this amazing team, in our efforts to win some medals, kept me motivated. We are a group of very good guys, have a lot in common and that’s shown on the court too.”