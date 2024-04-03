20240304

Mikkel Hansen to bid farewell to extraordinary career

03 April 2024, 13:20

Danish handball legend Mikkel Hansen has announced he is retiring from the sport this summer, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning almost 20 years.

At a press conference organised by Hansen's current club, Aalborg Håndbold, the 36-year-old said he felt this summer was the right time to step away from the sport, while he was still finding the joy in handball.

Hansen said he had made the decision to retire some time ago, although he still had no plans for what he would do after hanging up his handball jersey. 

He said he would like to play at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which Denmark qualified for by winning the 2023 IHF Men's World Championship. Aalborg are also in the quarter-finals of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, and Aalborg sports director Jan Larsen said at the press conference he hoped Hansen's career could end with a few more trophies - although Hansen is currently recovering from a groin injury.

Hansen began playing handball in his hometown of Helsingør as a junior, joining GOG in 2005 as his first senior club. He then played two years for Barcelona, and another two in Copenhagen, before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2012 for 10 years in which he became one of the world's biggest handball stars.

Hansen moved back to Denmark to join Aalborg in 2022, and has played 68 matches for the club, scoring 356 goals to date. He spent part of last season sidelined due to mental health issues.

During his club career, Hansen has won numerous domestic titles and cups, including nine French championships and three Danish championships. In the EHF Champions League, he was runner-up with PSG in 2017 and has reached the EHF FINAL4 another three times, but has never lifted the trophy.

The left back earned his first national jersey in 2007 and has since made 266 appearances for Denmark, netting 1,350 times so far. He helped Denmark to gold at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, 2019, 2021 and 2023 World Championships, and EHF EURO 2012, in addition to silver medals at the Olympic Games and World Championships, and both silver and bronze at the EHF EURO - including silver this year.

Individual titles include three IHF World Player of the Year awards, in 2011, 2015 and 2018; MVP awards at the Olympic Games in 2016 and the 2013, 2019 and 2021 World Championships; and numerous All-star Team awards at major competitions. 

At the EHF EURO 2024, Hansen became the competition's all-time top scorer, with 35 goals during the final tournament taking him to a career total of 296 and surpassing both Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson and Nikola Karabatic. Frenchman Karabatic has also announced he is retiring at the end of the current season.

As well as becoming famous for his incredible goal-scoring abilities and leadership on the court, Hansen is also known for his long hair, held back by an iconic headband.

