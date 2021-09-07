Ukraine appoint coach Biegler ahead of EHF EURO 2022

Ukraine will start their preparations for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia with a new coach on the bench.

The Ukrainian federation has appointed Michael Biegler as head coach of its men’s national team. The German coach replaces 1992 Olympic gold medallist Serhiy Bebeshko, who had led the team for the past three years.

Biegler’s appointment marks the start of a new era for the Ukrainian federation. The coach has been asked to analyse the current structures within the federation, not just concerning the men’s national team but also the junior ranks, and propose improvements.

“A new step for the Ukrainian federation”

“We know what an expert we have on board and we are happy that Michael Biegler has decided to join us,” said the federation’s secretary general, Oleksandr Gladun, who played in the German Bundesliga during his active career.

“It is a new step for the Ukrainian federation to have a coach who is oriented to the west and who helps us develop further with his playing philosophy,” Gladun added.

Biegler is set to start working with the team during a training camp in November. Ukraine will meet Serbia, France and Croatia in group C of the preliminary round at the EHF EURO 2022 in January.

Biegler, who turned 60 this year, previously led the men’s national team of Poland (2012-16) and the women’s national team of Germany (2016-18) and worked at various German clubs, including current EHF European League champions SC Magdeburg.