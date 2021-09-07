Handball fans wishing to watch their teams in action in Slovakia at Men’s EHF EURO 2022 can now purchase day tickets for preliminary round and main round matches.

With preliminary round games taking place in Bratislava and Košice and with main round matches also being held in the Slovakian capital, tickets are now available to purchase at tickets.eurohandball.com.

This allocation of tickets went on sale a week after tickets for matches inside arenas in Hungary were released.

Who is playing where in Slovakia?

Three of the preliminary round groups will be played in Slovakia. Germany, Austria, Belarus and Poland contest group D inside the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, as do Spain, Sweden, Czech Republic and Bosnia and Herzegovina in group E. Košice’s Steel Aréna is the destination for hosts Slovakia, who line-up in group F alongside Norway, Russia and Lithuania.

Bratislava will then host main round group II matches. Click here for the full schedule.

Supporters buying tickets for matches in Slovakia must note that guaranteed entry to the event is only available those vaccinated against Covid-19. Fans who have already purchased a ticket and are not, or do not plan to be, fully vaccinated at the time of the event for any reason, we be provided with a refund option. 7 October is the final day fans can return tickets with no further refund requests accepted after this date.