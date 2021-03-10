Ukraine earn first victory since 2019

Ukraine came into this game as favourites and lived up to expectations with a hard-fought victory. Thanks to seven goals from Andrii Akimenko, Mykola Stepanets’ side took their first victory in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers and a first competitive victory of any kind in almost two years.

GROUP 3

Ukraine vs Faroe Islands 25:21 (15:13)

Now with three points on their account after a victory, draw and defeat, Ukraine passed Russia to top the group

In their first game of the campaign, Faroe Islands were close to their first ever win over Ukraine at their fourth attempt

the hosts had a 7:3 flying start, and kept the lead throughout the whole match, with Faroe Islands levelling only once at 17:17

Despite a strong defence, Ukraine could not cast off their Nordic guests, with the match decided only five minutes before the end

Faroe Islands have two more matches this week, on Friday against Czech Republic before a rematch on Sunday against Ukraine at home

Ukraine end barren spell

A draw and a defeat against Russia in the first rounds were Ukraine’s record in the qualifiers so far but the last victory in an official match dates back to 13 April 2019 – a 27:26 win against Faroe Islands in the EHF EURO 2020 qualifiers in Copenhagen. That win was followed by two losses in qualification and three losses at EHF EURO 2020.