Bokhan and Vailupau secure second win for Belarus

Two EHF Champions League stars were the key for Belarus as they secured a second victory in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers.

A 37:32 goal fest does not reflect how close the match was as the visitors were neck and neck for almost 50 minutes. In the end, Mikita Vailupau (11 goals) and Vichaslau Bokhan (6) were the game changers for the hosts, scoring 17 of their 37 goals.

GROUP 6

Belarus vs Italy 37:32 (18:14)

with four points on their account, Belarus are level with Norway and can even pass them by winning in Latvia on Saturday

Italy remain on two points after their fourth match.

the hosts pulled ahead from 13:12 to the half-time score of 18:14 thanks to some counter-attack goals

Italy showed their persistance and managed to draw level four times from 25:25 to 28:28 but never took the lead

an inspired 7:1 run over the course of six minutes won Belarus the match

Mikita Vailupau in brilliant form

After some truly strong EHF Champions League performances for Meshkov Brest and 67 goals scored in the group phase, Mikita Vailupau is on fire in the Belarusian jersey as well. The second top scorer of EHF EURO 2020 had an impressive show against Italy, scoring 11 goals, netting 85 % of his shots.