‘Vaccinated or recovered’: Safety reigns high at EHF EURO 2022

In alignment with the concept in place at the IHF Women’s World Championships, which is set to start in Spain next week (1 December), the EHF has ruled that only players who are either vaccinated against or have recovered from Covid-19 are eligible to participate.

On top, a mandatory test regime with PCR tests, which will be conducted every two days, will be put in place.

"We have made safety the top priority at the Men’s EHF EURO 2022," says EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner.

"The system we will put in place offers a high possibility that everyone directly involved in the competition is protected. At the same time, in case an infection is detected, people who have in contact with the positive person will not be classified as immediate contact and therefore can, after providing a negative test, continue in the competition."

A 'bubble concept' as it was in place at the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in Denmark will not be introduced at EHF EURO 2022. Teams will be allowed to leave the hotel.

At the same time, the hygiene concept strongly recommends that everyone involved in the tournament limits its contacts and movements as much as possible. It also includes the requirements where FFP2 face masks must be worn.

In case a player is infected, this player will be isolated, and the delegation will be asked to self-isolate as well. PCR tests will be carried out and, if negative, all delegation can return to the competition.

The hygiene concept also applies to all delegates and officials nominated by the EHF. Additional hygiene concepts for media and fans will be released in due time.