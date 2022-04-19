Vámos & Co aiming to make success feel natural

Hungary is currently leading Group 5 in the second Qualifiers Phase ahead of Spain with a better goal difference. Both units gathered six points after four match days. On April 21, Hungary visits Portugal and if Vámos’ company takes two more points, they will qualify for the upcoming Women’s EHF EURO 2022 which will be held in North Macedonia, Montenegro and Slovenia. Their last bout in the group against Slovakia in Győr will most likely decide the first position of this quartet. The math is easy: with two wins, Hungary holds onto the top seed in Group 5. However, sport is unpredictable.



“The great atmosphere in our team helps a lot to overcome any difficulty. Even though we do not have much time to prepare, our shared history and good relationships mean we always give our best. We have to win against Portugal and Slovakia and I will have new goals to reach, new dreams to make them true. We have to be patient as fate is in our hands after we caught Spain in Santander in March.”





Fighting for your own country’s success is always a little bit different. Many players highlighted that wearing the national jersey gives them goosebumps and somehow, they have extra energy. Vámos is part of this group of athletes.



“It is always a great honour when I got the invitation to the training camp to prepare for the next battle. I think, when you start any sport, you want to represent your country. It becomes automatically one of your dreams. For me, it is an excellent feeling to be with the best Hungarian players and to learn from them. This emotion fills my whole heart and mind which turns into extra warmth and awareness.”



On 21 April, Hungary faces Portugal from 20:00 (CEST) and in the last round Vámos and her side will host Slovakia on 24 April from 14:45 (CEST).