Eight places still up for grabs in race to EHF EURO 2022

Powerhouses such as Hungary, Sweden and Spain will be hoping to secure their place at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 this week in the fifth round of qualification phase 2 for the final tournament.

While eight of the 16 places have already been secured, eight more spots are still available. Some teams have a good chance of making sure of their places this week, but others might have to wait until the last round at the weekend.

In the EHF EURO Cup, Norway have already won the title and will give young players a chance. Meanwhile Slovenia and Montenegro lock horns to see where they are at before the EHF EURO throws off in November.