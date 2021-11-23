Velenje earn comeback draw against PAUC

PAUC Handball gave their best to redeem themselves after a bad start, but failed to clinch their first win. However, they welcomed the first point in the competition. Gorenje Velenje was fighting hard and making sure their opponents don’t have an easy evening. Even though the French side was in the lead in the second half, a strong finish and the secure hand of Tilen Sokolic secured another big result for Gorenje Velenje.

Group C

PAUC Handball (FRA) vs RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) 26:26 (17:14)

the biggest lead for PAUC throughout most of the match was four goals

Gorenje Velenje made a two-goal comeback in the match, which was decisive for the end result

the three-goal french lead at half-time was secured by precise Karl Konan and saves by Alejandro Romero Carreras

Slovenian champions made a comeback in the last ten minutes of the match, and a last-second seven-meter throw by Tilen Solokic brought them draw

Gorenje Velenje on wing power

Even though PAUC Handball secured their first point in the competition, Gorenje Velenje is celebrating tonight. After last week's win over Nexe, they continued playing well. They are returning to Slovenia with big smiles on their faces, and two key players for that tonight were Tilen Sokolic and Ibrahim Hasleljic. Sokolic, along with that last goal, netted seven times tonight making left-wing best scorer tonight. On the other side of the court, right wing Haseljic backed him up with six goals in total.