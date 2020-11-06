Venue change expected at Women‘s EHF EURO 2020

Following an announcement of the Danish government this week, resulting in stricter measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the northern part of Jutland and including a partial lockdown of the municipality of Frederikshavn until 3 December, the European Handball Federation has received the request of the Danish Handball Federation for a venue change at Women’s EHF EURO 2020.

Preliminary round group B, featuring Russia, Sweden, Spain and Czech Republic, was scheduled to be played in the Arena Nord in Frederikshavn from 3 to 7 December.

Sports halls in the affected areas are being closed as part of the measures imposed. Furthermore, as of 9 November 2020, entry into Denmark to stay or work in the affected areas in the period in question will not be considered a worthy purpose. Therefore playing EHF EURO 2020 matches in Frederikshavn is no longer feasible.

The EHF is in very close cooperation with the DHF to find an alternative venue at the which the group B matches will be played. This new venue will be communicated in due time.

Despite the challenging circumstances, a change of venue is a procedure that is potentially foreseen in the lead-up to an EHF EURO event and does not impact the rundown of the final tournament as such.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2020 is played from 3 to 20 December in Norway and Denmark. Group A matches and one main round are being played in Herning. Group C and D as well as the second main round group and the final weekend are played in Trondheim, Norway.