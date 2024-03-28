Veszprém convincing in derby; PSG earn hard-fought win

Veszprém were in the lead from the start to finish; seven goals was their biggest advantage in the game, including at the buzzer

Hugo Descat had an outstanding first half and ended the night with seven goals, as did Mikita Vailupau, while Rodrigo Corrales added 15 saves to the victory against Szeged; Sebastian Frimmel scored six out of six attempts for the home team

PSG claimed their seventh win overall against Wisla Plock after an improved performance in the second half

Elohim Prandi and Kamil Syprzak were unassailable for Wisla's defence, with both netting eight times out of eight attempts

11 of Wisla's 14 field players scored at least once. Miha Zarabec and Przemyslaw Krajewski scored four each

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 30:37 (17:20)

Last season Veszprém had an easy task against Szeged in the play-offs, progressing to the next stage on a 74:56 aggregate win. This time around the first leg of the play-offs was a bit tougher, even though the result might not reveal that. Szeged worked hard throughout but Veszprém had the upper hand during the whole game.

Veszprém had a blistering start with 4:0 partial boosted by saves from Rodrigo Corrales, who was on a 50 per cent save efficiency at one point. Szeged waited six minutes for their first goal while it looked like their Hungarian rivals were outrunning them as Veszprém scored easily from counter attacks. However, Szeged came to life in the last minutes of the first half with a good defensive display closing the gap. Their ability to come back came to light once again in the second half. In the 38th minute, Veszprém hit the biggest lead of the game for the first time, 27:20, and only four minutes later Szeged spurred a new goal run to trail by three. Szeged could not keep the momentum for long despite a revived Emil Imsgard between the posts. The combination of goals from Dragan Pechmalbec and Mikita Vailupau sealed the deal for the away team.