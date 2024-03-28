Veszprém convincing in derby; PSG earn hard-fought win
The first leg of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League play-offs concluded on Thursday night with Telekom Veszprém HC and Paris Saint-Germain Handball grabbing important away wins. In the eternal Hungarian derby, Momir Ilic's players never let the lead slip and resisted all Szeged's comebacks. In their first-leg tie, Wisla Plock were not able to maintain the tempo as PSG took control in the second half.
We weren't prepared for this. Veszprém were better in every element of the game. With so many mistakes you can't play against such a good team. Because of our fans, I'm sorry we couldn't make the match closer. I felt uncomfortable because our game fell apart. I can promise that we try to prepare as much as possible for next week and try to do a miracle!
We made a great game, but I think we could play better. In the second half we didn't play really good in attack but defence was excellent. Rodrigo [Corrales] made a lot of saves. It helped us a lot. It was a good first-leg match, but we know that they will come with a feeling of revenge next week at Veszprém. So we have to be prepared for this game. Now it's just about being focused. We have to take care of this advantage.
Even though we won today and have a four-goal advantage, the case for advancing to the next stage of the competition is still open. We were very focused on attacking and defending at all times and this resulted in a win. We know we have to play the same way in Paris and put up a tough fight against our rivals.
The difference was one partial of 0:3 for PSG in the second half. They have high quality and they kept it up the advantage. We tried to change our attack. We changed our defence. I think our seven-against-six was very effective, but they have a lot of quality and they were better.