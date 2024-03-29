First leg leads put to the test as semi-finals beckon

Unbeaten Icelanders have a chance to replicate past success

Valur are one of only two clubs to have progressed all the way from round 1 to the quarter-finals this season and now, the Reykjavik-based side is set to defend a minimal one-goal lead (36:35) from the first leg earned against CSA Steaua Bucuresti in Romania.

Additionally, the mighty Icelanders have lost only once on home court in all competitions this season and have every right to feel confident ahead of the return leg, playing in front of their own fans. Valur last played in a semi-final of a European competition back in the Men's Challenge Cup in 2016/2017, but they will have to overcome the challenge of CSA Steaua Bucuresti who aim to reach a semi-final for the first time since 2009/10 when they featured at that stage in the Cup Winners' Cup. With all that said, a pulsating return leg awaits in Iceland's capital.