Vincent Gérard: "You can't really say no when Barça calls”

Vincent Gérard: "You can't really say no when Barça calls”

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
10 April 2025, 13:20

The news came a little bit as a shock. Eight months after stopping his career at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, French goalkeeper Vincent Gérard is back in the game. After Gonzalo Perez de Vargas injured his knee in February, Barça had been looking for a goalkeeper to help and share duties with Emil Nielsen. And they decided to pull a surprise out of the bag.

“I know there are always opportunities in the year after you end your career, there have been examples, especially on the goalkeeper position,” explains Gérard. “I was really happy that such a club thought of me.”

It did not take long for the 2018 EHF FINAL4 winner with Montpellier to answer the proposal. As he puts it: “You can’t really say no when Barça calls, can you? I talked with Tim [N’Guessan], Dika [Mem] and Melvyn [Richardson], they have been there for so long, so they told me only positive things about Barça.”

The biggest problem was to make everything work outside of sports.

“It was all about logistics, with the family and the children. Once it appeared that everything could be sorted for the next three months, there were no second thoughts. And so far, everything I have seen tells me I made the right choice.”

 

 

During his break, Gérard has not exactly had a couch-potato lifestyle. At 38, he kept himself fit during his time without handball.

“There is always this kind of void at the end of your career, and I was quite prepared for that. But I did a lot of sports, I worked with my partner as an assistant as she is a journalist, I was involved a lot in the players’ union, I went golfing as well,” he explains.

The break was also good for his mental health, he says. “It was good to remember that life is not only centred around the game on the weekend; that you can plan things with the kids,” he smiles, before explaining why he is returning to handball, if only for a few months.

“Of course I missed it. The adrenalin of the games, the atmosphere in the locker room and the fun you have with the guys when travelling. I guess I missed the human side of handball a lot.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250410 Gerard Story 2 UH

The first few days of training with Barça seem to have flowed quite easily.

“I kept myself fit, so I am fine, only the legs hurt a bit,” he says. “I only have to be cautious when I do specific moves, like when I lift my legs for example. But otherwise, I am ready to play.”

And he needs to be be, as Barça will be playing in Benidorm on Saturday night in the Spanish league.

The biggest change was in fact for his two boys.

“We were meant to go on holidays in Nice next week, but when the Barça deal was done, I told them ‘OK, change of plan, we are going to Barcelona’,” laughs the 38-year-old. “My older son was really happy about me playing again, the younger one was happy but was worried he would not see me. But things will be fine.”

Far from trying to be in the spotlight, Gérard knows that he is only joining Barça for three months and what his mission is.

“I am here to help Emil perform, put him in the best of positions. It’s absolutely not about me, it is about the team being able to perform. If I play, I will be happy, but you will still see a smile on my face if I don’t, because this stint really is not about me trying to prove anything,” he says.

However, Gérard has not just come to Barcelona for the sun and the beaches. Far from it. Barça have a Machineseeker EHF Champions League quarter-final to play in a couple of weeks, against OTP Bank - PICK Szeged.

“When we had talks with Barça, I thought that we would play against Paris. And just for the nod to history, that would have been cool,” he says.

“Never mind, I am really looking forward to these games. Because these three months really are my last ones before I retire.”


Photos © kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250201 JHBL A Jgd FUX BURG00238
Previous Article Where to watch the inaugural EHF Youth Club Trophy

Latest news

More News