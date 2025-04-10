Vincent Gérard: "You can't really say no when Barça calls”

“I know there are always opportunities in the year after you end your career, there have been examples, especially on the goalkeeper position,” explains Gérard. “I was really happy that such a club thought of me.”

It did not take long for the 2018 EHF FINAL4 winner with Montpellier to answer the proposal. As he puts it: “You can’t really say no when Barça calls, can you? I talked with Tim [N’Guessan], Dika [Mem] and Melvyn [Richardson], they have been there for so long, so they told me only positive things about Barça.”

The biggest problem was to make everything work outside of sports.

“It was all about logistics, with the family and the children. Once it appeared that everything could be sorted for the next three months, there were no second thoughts. And so far, everything I have seen tells me I made the right choice.”

During his break, Gérard has not exactly had a couch-potato lifestyle. At 38, he kept himself fit during his time without handball.

“There is always this kind of void at the end of your career, and I was quite prepared for that. But I did a lot of sports, I worked with my partner as an assistant as she is a journalist, I was involved a lot in the players’ union, I went golfing as well,” he explains.

The break was also good for his mental health, he says. “It was good to remember that life is not only centred around the game on the weekend; that you can plan things with the kids,” he smiles, before explaining why he is returning to handball, if only for a few months.

“Of course I missed it. The adrenalin of the games, the atmosphere in the locker room and the fun you have with the guys when travelling. I guess I missed the human side of handball a lot.”