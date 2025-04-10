Where to watch the inaugural EHF Youth Club Trophy

The EHF Youth Club Trophy features the male under-18 teams of 13 participating clubs in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25, as well as the youth teams of three clubs from this season's EHF European League Men — GOG, Vojvodina and Sävehof.

Four qualification tournaments, consisting of four teams each, will take place next week, and the winners will get a ticket for the final tournament in Cologne. The final match will be played in LANXESS arena during the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 on 14/15 June 2025.

Four of the participating teams are also the hosts of the qualification tournaments, as the first phase of the competition is set to take place in four different locations: Veszprém (15/16 April), Barcelona (16/17 April), Potsdam (17/18 April) and Bucharest (17/18 April). Check out more details regarding the venues and teams here.

Watch the games live on EHFTV

EHFTV offers unique features and exclusive action from EHF's premium events to its subscribers, including live streaming of the EHF Youth Club Trophy matches. All games will be available to watch live on the platform, so get your subscription now and cheer for your favourite young stars!

Note that geo-blocking may apply in certain areas due to local broadcaster rights.

Watch on local TV

The EHF Youth Club Trophy will be shown on the following TV stations:

Czechia, Hungary and Slovakia: AMC (Sport 1 and Sport 2)

Germany: Dyn

Romania: TVR

Spain: Barça One and TV3 Catalunya

Follow the online coverage

With plenty of promising players taking over the European stage in the upcoming week, the latest news and insights on the must-see action will be available to all handball fans on our website.

Our EHF Champions League social media channels will also offer extensive coverage of the event, including exclusive videos and behind-the-scene clips, bringing you closer to the excitement. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X to join the conversation and show support for your favourite clubs!

🚨 The Youth Club Trophy is here! #ehfYCT



💥 16 teams

🌍 4 host cities

🛣️ The Road to Cologne begins 15–18 April across Europe



🎯 Final to be played before the #ehffinal4 on 15 June at LANXESS arena! pic.twitter.com/58TFtVaEtN — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) April 9, 2025

Main photo © Sylvia Goeres