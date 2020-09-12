Vipers prove too strong for Krim

After a disappointing campaign in the DELO EHF Champions League last season, when they failed to progress to the quarter-finals, Vipers Kristiansand threw off the new season in style, defeating RK Krim Mercator, 27:26.

RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 26:27 (9:14)

a 6:2 run to end the first half helped Vipers open an unassailable 14:9 lead at the break, boasting a 64 per cent scoring efficiency in the first 30 minutes, as opposed to Krim’s meagre 39 per cent

Swedish goalkeeper Evelina Eriksson, making her debut in the DELO EHF Champions League, had a superb first half, recording 12 saves for a 57 per cent efficiency

the Slovenian side won only two games from their last 11 played on home court, and failed to win their first match in the group phase for the sixth season in a row

experienced Norwegian line player Heidi Løke scored nine goals - the highest scorer on the first matchday

despite being the second-youngest team in the competition, Krim won the second half, 17:13, but it was not enough to clinch a point

In her first match for a Norwegian club in the DELO EHF Champions League in five years, Nora Mørk came back in style by scoring twice against Krim.

The 29-year old right back was finally back on the court in the competition after a 16-month lay-off due to a devastating knee injury, which resulted in her ninth surgery in the last seven years.

Vipers Kristiansand coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad was happy that his side made a winning start to this season's campaign. He said: "It was a nervous match for us, since we didn’t play any international matches. We led the most of the match, Krim came back and put a lot of pressure on us. But fortunately we won and I think that is a good start to the DELO EHF Champions League."