Brest dominate Valcea again

Ambitious French club Brest Bretagne Handball enjoyed a confident start to the new DELO EHF Champions League season.

At home, they defeated Romania’s SCM Ramnicu Valcea by a seven-goal margin, 28:21.

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 28:21 (12:12)

• Brest extended their perfect record against Valcea in the DELO EHF Champions League, now three wins in as many games

• Brest’s Sladjana Pop-Lazic scored seven times

• 10 Valcea players put their names on the scoresheet, but none netted more than four times

• Valcea’s goalkeeper and captain Marta Batinovic suffered an ankle injury during the warm-up

• Valcea will host Odense next week while Brest will travel to Dortmund

Last season, the two sides also met in the DELO EHF Champions League group matches, and Brest won both times, 37:24 and 26:23. Nothing seems to have changed at the start of the new season as, thanks to a solid second half performance, the French side celebrated another victory.

Brest Bretagne head coach Laurent Bezeau was impressed by his side's performance in attack and defence.

He said: “I'm very satisfied because my players found good solutions in attack in the second half. Before the match, we didn't know if we were ready to play in the Champions League. In the second half, we were able to rely on an even better defence than in the first half and we made good use of the balls lost by Valcea."