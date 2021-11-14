Bietigheim and Nantes claim big home wins

Reigning champions Les Neptunes de Nantes and former DELO EHF Champions League participants SG BBM Bietigheim took big steps on Sunday towards reaching the group stage of the EHF European League Women 2021/22.

The French and German teams both enjoyed commanding home wins in the first leg of qualification round 3, and their Scandinavian rivals will have a mountain to climb next weekend in the second leg games.

Nantes proved too strong for the Swedish team H 65 Höörs HK, winning 39:24

Bietigheim celebrated an even bigger victory, 39:18 against Norway's Tertnes Bergen

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) defeated Molde Elite (NOR) at home, 30:27

while Bergen and Molde lost their away games, fellow Norwegian teams won at home: Storhamar Handball Elite beat Gloria Buzau (31:27), and Sola HK defeated Astrakhanochka (36:25)

six more first leg matches from qualification round 3 were played on Saturday; second leg encounters will be held next Saturday and Sunday, 20/21 November

Herning-Ikast dominant in Hungary

Last season's EHF Finals participants Herning-Ikast Handbold also have a good chance to reach the group stage following their 34:27 away win at MTK Budapest.

Despite Tamara Pál's 12 goals for the Hungarian side, their Danish rivals were dominant throughout the game and earned a deserved win, which gives them the upper hand before the return leg in Ikast.