Viran Morros: A cheese-loving defence ace in Switzerland

And there is one world champion, double EHF EURO champion and treble EHF Champions League winner, who went to Switzerland in 2022: Viran Morros, Spanish defence ace, joined Pfadi Winterthur after a one-year stint at Füchse Berlin Germany. Previously, Morros played for top sides such as Ciudad Real, FC Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain for almost two decades.

“With Füchse, we played an EHF European League match in Schaffhausen, and I was asked to have a coffee with Pfadi coach Goran Cvetkovic together with my Berlin teammate Mijajlo Marsenic. We started talking, Cvetkovic said ‘I want you here’, and finally I signed for Pfadi”, said Morros. After one year at Winterthur, the Spaniard knows: “It was the absolute right decision. The country and the life in Switzerland are great, the city is great, the club is great and I play for a great team. Not a single thing to regret.”

Winterthur is 40 minutes away from the German border, it takes an hour to be in the mountains. “I really like to be in the Alps, I love skiing, but of course, I will go skiing only when my career is finished,” said Morros. He also fell in love with the Swiss way of dining: “At home in Spain, I already liked to eat different sorts of cheese, but the variety here is enormous. And, of course, I love traditional fondue and raclette.”

Many had asked what was the reason for a three times EHF Champions League winner (2008 and 2009 with Ciudad Real, 2015 with Barcelona) to go to Switzerland.