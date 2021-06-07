EHF FINAL4 Men 2021 set to welcome back handball fans

The European men’s club handball season is set to end on a high – and with the much-awaited return of handball fans to the arenas.

As of this Monday, up to 500 spectators can attend the EHF FINAL4 Men 2021 in Cologne’s LANXESS arena on 12 and 13 June after the city’s 7-day incidence rate of positive Covid-19 cases has been constantly below 50 since the end of May.

If this positive development continues until Wednesday, there is certainty that fans can be present on Saturday as well as on Sunday. Furthermore, since Friday 4 June Cologne's 7-day incidence rate has even been below 35. Should this be the case until Wednesday this week, there is a possibility that even up 1,000 fans can follow the matches inside the arena.

EHF President Michael Wiederer said: "This is the environment we have been hoping for at the end of this challenging season. Handball has been back for a good while, now the sport’s fans are able to return to the arenas. I’m very much looking forward to hearing their cheers again, as the players take to the court for two of the most important matches of their careers."

EHF Marketing GmbH Managing Director David Szlezak said: "The return of fans right in time for the EHF FINAL4 Men feels like a reward for everything EHF Marketing has been working for since the start of the season. We had been ready to stage another outstanding EHF FINAL4 without spectators and our digital figures have been on a high throughout the season, but the fans' excitement in the stands remains another unique factor for our sport’s success."

Ticket offers have been sent to the four participating clubs as well as to customers who had initially registered for a presale for this year’s EHF FINAL4 Men, while a limited number of tickets is also available for public sale.

This public sale will start on 7 June at 14:00 CEST. Additional information is available at https://ehfcl.eurohandball.com/men/2020-21/ehf-final4/event-2021/tickets/

Who will be crowned champions?

The EHF FINAL4 2021 in Cologne is fast approaching and on Saturday and Sunday, Paris Saint-Germain Handball, HBC Nantes, Aalborg Håndbold and Barça will battle on court to decide this season's champions.

In Saturday’s first semi-final at 15:15 CEST, PSG Handball will take on the Danish debutants from Aalborg. At 18:00 CEST record EHF Champions League winners Barça face the second French team at the EHF FINAL4 Men, HBC Nantes. Sunday’s matches take place at the same time. The referees for all matches have already been nominated.

While Paris and Aalborg meet for the first time this season, Nantes and Barcelona already played against each other in the group phase. Barça won 35:27 in Nantes and 30:29 at home.

However, if there is one thing for certain at the EHF FINAL4 Men it is that event does not know any favourites and only 120 minutes – or just a bit longer in case of extra time or even penalties – of top-class handball will decide about the winners.