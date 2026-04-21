“When I was a child, I wanted to become a handball player. It was only when I was in Denmark that I realised I also wanted to become a professional. In Viborg, I gained a completely different perspective on handball. For the first time, I experienced what professional conditions feel like, and I also matured enormously as a person during that year. Looking back, I certainly laid a strong foundation for all the steps that followed in my career.”

After learning the fundamentals of handball at Buxtehuder SV, Vogel began to refine her future playing style — naturally influenced by Scandinavian handball: faster and more technical. At 16, she made her Bundesliga debut for her home club, Buxtehuder SV, and her path seemed set.

In 2016, at just 18, she played her first match for the German women’s national team. “Before my final year in Buxtehude, it was clear that the next step would follow. With the 2017 home World Championship in mind, the then national coach Michael Biegler asked me to avoid making any major changes.”

The question afterwards was simple: move abroad immediately or join a top German club? In 2018, she followed her instincts and transferred to Thüringer HC.