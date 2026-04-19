QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

H2H: 10-3-10

Top scorers: Emily Vogel 7/14 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria); Sarah Bouktit 9/11 (Metz Handball)

POTM: Blanka Böde-Bíró (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

Metz had the stronger start, opening a three-goal lead, but relied heavily on Sarah Bouktit from the seven-metre line, while FTC’s attacks looked rushed, scoring their first only in the sixth minute

FTC led only once in the first half, courtesy of Katrin Klujber in the 18th minute, but Metz held the edge for most of the opening 30 minutes, building their biggest gap at 15:11 before FTC narrowed it by half-time

Blanka Böde-Bíró, named Player of the Match, proved crucial for FTC after the break — her 45 per cent save efficiency in just 11 minutes in the second half sparked a turnaround and helped FTC take their first two-goal lead (22:20)

Johanna Bundsen responded on the other side, and with the help of the defence, Metz restored their lead as Suzanne Wajoka netted twice in a row, but it was short-lived as more drama unfolded

with two minutes to go, the teams were back level (30:30) and it stayed that way until the final whistle, as Emily Vogel took responsibility within FTC rows and scored the equaliser with five seconds left



History hints, but leaves everything open

Metz have traditionally enjoyed playing on Hungarian soil against FTC, celebrating four wins — including their only previous quarter-final meeting in the 2022/23 season, when they claimed a 32:26 victory. Interestingly, in the 22 matches played before this clash, only twice did the teams share the spoils, both times in France, while FTC’s last home win against Metz dates back to 20 January 2021.

That makes this quarter-final draw speak volumes about the battle on the court, with everything now left open ahead of the return leg and the race for a place at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4. Could this be a reminiscent of that 2022/23 tie, when Metz took control in Hungary but failed to hold on at home, allowing FTC to overturn a six-goal deficit? Or have Metz learned from that experience? The answer will come in the second leg — especially considering Metz have lost only once at home this season in seven matches, namely in the round 9 clash against Györ.

Goalkeepers once again played a defining role. Blanka Böde-Bíró pulled FTC back into the game, while Johanna Bundsen delivered when Metz needed her the most. In attack, Emily Vogel, Katrin Klujber and Vilde Ingstad combined for 18 goals to lead FTC, while Metz relied on Sarah Bouktit's nine strikes, as Hungarian international Anna Albek followed closely with six.