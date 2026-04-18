Brest survive Bistrita scare to take narrow first-leg win

Late drama in Romania

Brest leave Romania with a slender advantage, but the job is far from done ahead of the return leg if they want to make their way back to the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 for the first time since 2020/21. The competition’s most efficient attack delivered once again with 36 goals, yet the defensive side left room for Bistrita to stay in the game and keep the tie wide open.

After setting the pace early on, Bistrita refused to let go. From trailing 23:18, they turned the momentum and kept coming back, fuelled by the home crowd and a push in the closing stages. The seven-against-six shifted the momentum further, cutting the gap with the equaliser within reach. However, the comeback ultimately did not materialise, despite a final chance that could have changed everything, when Paula Arcos stole the ball and went for the empty net from distance, only to miss.

Bistrita have already shown they can match Brest and will look to turn the tide in France, still chasing their first win against a French side in the EHF Champions League Women after two defeats against Metz in the group phase this season and last.