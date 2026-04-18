Brest survive Bistrita scare to take narrow first-leg win

Brest survive Bistrita scare to take narrow first-leg win

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
18 April 2026, 18:00

The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 quarter-finals threw off with an exciting clash in Romania, as Gloria Bistrita hosted Brest Bretagne Handball in their first appearance at this stage. Despite a solid first half, a poor start to the second half saw the hosts fall behind and forced them to chase a comeback.

In a nail-biting finish, Bistrita missed the chance to level the game, as Brest secured a narrow 36:35 (19:17) win to take a slender advantage ahead of the return leg, with Onacia Ondono leading the French side with seven goals.

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 1

Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 35:36 (17:19)

H2H: 0-0-1

Top scorers: Danila So Delgado 8/11 (Gloria Bistrita); Onacia Ondono 7/9 (Brest Bretagne Handball)

  • Bistrita set the pace in the opening 15 minutes but were unable to make a decisive break, with their biggest lead standing at two goals, as their top scorer Danila So Delgado once again led the way — finishing with eight goals to take her tally to 112
  • Defences were not at their highest level on either side, allowing fast and easy goals, with Renata De Arruda stepping up later in the first half with a few important saves for the home team
  • Brest grabbed their first lead in the 15th minute and opened a three-goal gap, as Clarisse Mairot and Pauline Coatanea led the charge with 10 of Brest’s 17 goals in the first 30 minutes
  • The French side looked in control after setting a 23:18 lead, but 10 minutes later the game was back level at 26:26
  • A new set of home-team mistakes pushed Brest back in front with eight minutes to go, and Bistrita’s seven-against-six attempt to mount a comeback fell just short
  • Paula Arcos had the chance to score into an empty net after her steal from one end of the court to the other, but missed the opportunity to level the score

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Late drama in Romania

Brest leave Romania with a slender advantage, but the job is far from done ahead of the return leg if they want to make their way back to the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 for the first time since 2020/21. The competition’s most efficient attack delivered once again with 36 goals, yet the defensive side left room for Bistrita to stay in the game and keep the tie wide open.

After setting the pace early on, Bistrita refused to let go. From trailing 23:18, they turned the momentum and kept coming back, fuelled by the home crowd and a push in the closing stages. The seven-against-six shifted the momentum further, cutting the gap with the equaliser within reach. However, the comeback ultimately did not materialise, despite a final chance that could have changed everything, when Paula Arcos stole the ball and went for the empty net from distance, only to miss.

Bistrita have already shown they can match Brest and will look to turn the tide in France, still chasing their first win against a French side in the EHF Champions League Women after two defeats against Metz in the group phase this season and last.

 

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Screenshot 2026 04 18 At 18.42.17
I am very happy that the hall was full of supporters tonight. I am very satisfied with the fight and the effort, and I think the chances are still equal for the next match.
Sonia Mariana Seraficeanu
Right wing, Gloria Bistrita
Screenshot 2026 04 18 At 18.38.58
It was a really hard game. I am very happy to win together with my team. It was nice to be back in the Champions League and I am happy about the win.
Clarisse Mairot
Left back, Brest Bretagne Handball
20260418 Gloria Vs Brest 320
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20260418 Gloria Vs Brest 357
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20260418 Gloria Vs Brest 298
Bianca Sălăgean - WolfArt Agentia de SocialMedia
20260418 Gloria Vs Brest 318
Bianca Sălăgean - WolfArt Agentia de SocialMedia
20260418 Gloria Vs Brest 205
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