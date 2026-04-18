Brest survive Bistrita scare to take narrow first-leg win
The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 quarter-finals threw off with an exciting clash in Romania, as Gloria Bistrita hosted Brest Bretagne Handball in their first appearance at this stage. Despite a solid first half, a poor start to the second half saw the hosts fall behind and forced them to chase a comeback.
In a nail-biting finish, Bistrita missed the chance to level the game, as Brest secured a narrow 36:35 (19:17) win to take a slender advantage ahead of the return leg, with Onacia Ondono leading the French side with seven goals.
I am very happy that the hall was full of supporters tonight. I am very satisfied with the fight and the effort, and I think the chances are still equal for the next match.
It was a really hard game. I am very happy to win together with my team. It was nice to be back in the Champions League and I am happy about the win.