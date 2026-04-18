Esbjerg hold off CSM in late drama

Esbjerg hold off CSM in late drama

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
18 April 2026, 19:45

For the fourth time in five years, Team Esbjerg defended their home court against CSM Bucuresti in the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women. The competition’s top scorer, Henny Reistad, once again led the Danish side to a 26:25 win, leaving CSM empty-handed ahead of the return leg. It was Esbjerg’s seventh overall win against the Romanian club, who have only managed three victories on Danish soil — all coming in the group phase and main round in previous seasons.

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 1

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 26:25 (14:13)

H2H: 7-2-6
Top scorers: Henny Reistad 9/15 (Team Esbjerg); Elizabeth Omoregie 7/9 (CSM Bucuresti)

  • CSM looked confident at the start with a strong defensive performance, but could not sustain it, as Esbjerg’s backcourt once again proved decisive, pulling their side ahead
  • It was a back-and-forth game throughout the first half, with Tomas Axner trying different options - both with Henny Reistad on court and without her, using a seven-against-six setup
  • Esbjerg had the stronger finish to the first half, turning a 12:13 deficit into a 14:13 lead at the break, as CSM went scoreless for five minutes
  • In the second half, Katarina Filter posted a 50 per cent save efficiency and became Esbjerg’s key factor, helping extend the lead first to 19:16 and then to 21:17
  • CSM tried a different defensive approach and reduced the gap to one with 10 minutes left - in the 58th minute they finally levelled at 25:25 through Trine Østergaard, but in the end CSM failed to convert their chances
  • The competition’s top scorer, Henny Reistad, once again proved crucial for Esbjerg with nine goals, taking her tally to 125 goals this season

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CSM yet to find a way past Esbjerg in Denmark

Esbjerg once again proved an unsolved puzzle for CSM on home court in the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women. For the fourth time at this stage, the Romanian side left Denmark without a win — after defeats in 2024/25 and 2023/24, and only a draw in the 2021/22 return leg, when they missed the EHF FINAL4 by a single goal.

As expected, drama unfolded at the end. After a balanced first half, Esbjerg pulled ahead in the second half, tightening their defence and extending the lead to 21:17. But CSM responded, with Bojana Popovic adjusting the defence and bringing Evelina Eriksson back between the posts, sparking a comeback as the Romanian side fought their way back to level terms (25:25) with two minutes to go.

With the tension at its peak, CSM had another chance to equalise, but a mistake in attack prevented it. With another narrow first-leg result, the tie remains wide open ahead of the rematch in Romania. Esbjerg will aim to confirm their fifth consecutive EHF FINAL4 appearance, while CSM head into the return leg hoping that the fourth attempt will finally be the charm against Esbjerg and secure their first final tournament appearance since the 2017/18 season.

 

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Screenshot 2026 04 18 At 19.45.36
It was a tough match, just like last year — a true defensive battle that, to be honest, could have gone either way in the end. We really struggled at times to find solutions to slow them down defensively, while at the same time failing to convert some very good, clear chances in attack. I feel like everything is still open — we have everything to play for in a week.
Kathrine Brothmann Heindahl
Line player, Team Esbjerg
Screenshot 2026 04 18 At 19.45.10
It was a beautiful game of handball, and I have to say it’s a good result for us after the first leg on the road. Our defence was really strong today, and I have to praise and congratulate my teammates. We delivered a solid performance, but Esbjerg are definitely a very good team. I believe the second leg will be just as good, if not even better.
Valeriia Maslova
Right back, CSM Bucuresti
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