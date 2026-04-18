Esbjerg hold off CSM in late drama

CSM yet to find a way past Esbjerg in Denmark

Esbjerg once again proved an unsolved puzzle for CSM on home court in the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women. For the fourth time at this stage, the Romanian side left Denmark without a win — after defeats in 2024/25 and 2023/24, and only a draw in the 2021/22 return leg, when they missed the EHF FINAL4 by a single goal.

As expected, drama unfolded at the end. After a balanced first half, Esbjerg pulled ahead in the second half, tightening their defence and extending the lead to 21:17. But CSM responded, with Bojana Popovic adjusting the defence and bringing Evelina Eriksson back between the posts, sparking a comeback as the Romanian side fought their way back to level terms (25:25) with two minutes to go.

With the tension at its peak, CSM had another chance to equalise, but a mistake in attack prevented it. With another narrow first-leg result, the tie remains wide open ahead of the rematch in Romania. Esbjerg will aim to confirm their fifth consecutive EHF FINAL4 appearance, while CSM head into the return leg hoping that the fourth attempt will finally be the charm against Esbjerg and secure their first final tournament appearance since the 2017/18 season.