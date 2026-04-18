Esbjerg hold off CSM in late drama
For the fourth time in five years, Team Esbjerg defended their home court against CSM Bucuresti in the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women. The competition’s top scorer, Henny Reistad, once again led the Danish side to a 26:25 win, leaving CSM empty-handed ahead of the return leg. It was Esbjerg’s seventh overall win against the Romanian club, who have only managed three victories on Danish soil — all coming in the group phase and main round in previous seasons.
It was a tough match, just like last year — a true defensive battle that, to be honest, could have gone either way in the end. We really struggled at times to find solutions to slow them down defensively, while at the same time failing to convert some very good, clear chances in attack. I feel like everything is still open — we have everything to play for in a week.
It was a beautiful game of handball, and I have to say it’s a good result for us after the first leg on the road. Our defence was really strong today, and I have to praise and congratulate my teammates. We delivered a solid performance, but Esbjerg are definitely a very good team. I believe the second leg will be just as good, if not even better.