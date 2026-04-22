First, the EXEC approved an updated basic catalogue of criteria that are taken into consideration when evaluating the upgrade requests to the men’s and women’s EHF Champions League.

As of next season, the existing criteria for venue, TV and spectators as referenced in the regulations remain unchanged. A new club ranking, with points being awarded based on the club’s position in the ranking, will replace the existing criteria "results in past EHF competitions".

Media, referring to a club’s media work and its digital presence, will be separated from "product management", with the two standing for themselves in the future. The seventh criterion will be "Highlight event", giving clubs the possibility to include their plans/visions for a ‘highlight event’ at least at one home game in their request.

Furthermore, the EXEC discussed the topic of prioritisation between upgrade requests to the EHF Champions League Men coming via the national federations, respectively the leagues and the two spots that can be allocated by the EHF through a wildcard.

The following procedure was approved:

The winning team of the EHF Champions League Men 2025/26 is entitled to participate in next season’s EHF Champions League even if the club does not qualify via the domestic league.

The winner of the EHF European League Men 2025/26, even if the club does not qualify via the domestic league, is entitled to participate in next season’s EHF Champions League Men provided that the winner of the EHF Champions League Men 2025/26 is either from a different national federation or is either first or second in the final ranking of its domestic league.

Regardless of any possibility, the maximum number of teams per federation in the EHF Champions League remains at three, and all participants have to fulfil the minimum requirements.

Both steps, the decision on the catalogue of criteria as well as the matter of prioritisation, followed the decision on the general place distribution in European club handball for the 2026/27 season, which had been taken in December.

The decisions of the EHF EXEC notwithstanding, the existing regulation that the winning team of the EHF European League has the right to enter the same competition in the following season remains in place. Consequently, the team’s national federation has the right to enter one additional team to the places announced in the EHF place distribution.

Timeline and additional motions

The final composition of the EHF Champions League Men 2026/27 will be known shortly after the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026, which is played on 13 and 14 June in Cologne.

Following the EHF FINAL4, all requests will be dealt with by the evaluation group consisting of EHF/EHF Marketing and subsequently confirmed by the EXEC. The decision will be announced in good time prior to the EHF Champions League 2026/27 group phase draw, which is scheduled for 26 June.

As part of its meeting, the EXEC also approved additional motions related to next season’s club competitions and targeting the club competitions on the administrative level of next season’s regulations, with the regulations to be sent out as part of the registration process:

Club ranking: The new ranking for men’s and women’s club handball will take into account the respective club's European results of the past three seasons. Besides being a factor in the catalogue of criteria, the ranking will decide about the seeding of a club when it comes to the respective competition draw (EHF European Club excluded). The ranking does not decide about the participation.

The new ranking for men’s and women’s club handball will take into account the respective club's European results of the past three seasons. Besides being a factor in the catalogue of criteria, the ranking will decide about the seeding of a club when it comes to the respective competition draw (EHF European Club excluded). The ranking does not decide about the participation. Late entry: The EXEC approved a motion that as of next season provides the opportunity to the EHF to make an exception from the late-entry rule and allow players to play for a different club in same phase of a competition if special circumstances occur (i.e. the withdrawal of a club).

The EXEC approved a motion that as of next season provides the opportunity to the EHF to make an exception from the late-entry rule and allow players to play for a different club in same phase of a competition if special circumstances occur (i.e. the withdrawal of a club). Finances: A motion was approved that clubs which do not complete their season in the EHF competitions, for any reason whatsoever, will forfeit all rights to disbursements or other general payments, as well as any the entitlement to reimbursements or refunds of emergency fund contributions, deposit payments, or any other funds.

A motion was approved that clubs which do not complete their season in the EHF competitions, for any reason whatsoever, will forfeit all rights to disbursements or other general payments, as well as any the entitlement to reimbursements or refunds of emergency fund contributions, deposit payments, or any other funds. Group phase draw: The EXEC approved the usage of the ‘country protection’ rule (where possible) in the draw for the EHF Champions League Men group phase (26 June 2026) as well as for the main round.

The EXEC approved the usage of the ‘country protection’ rule (where possible) in the draw for the EHF Champions League Men group phase (26 June 2026) as well as for the main round. EHF European League: In the new format of the EHF European League Men without qualification, a limited number of spots could be available for upgrades and additional teams. Provided that upgrade requests are received from the EHF European Cup to the EHF European League, respectively for additional teams, the club ranking will be used to award the open spots. A maximum of one place will be awarded per federation.

In the new format of the EHF European League Men without qualification, a limited number of spots could be available for upgrades and additional teams. Provided that upgrade requests are received from the EHF European Cup to the EHF European League, respectively for additional teams, the club ranking will be used to award the open spots. A maximum of one place will be awarded per federation. EHF European Cup: As of next season, the EHF reserves the right to introduce a regional draw, including the possibility of ‘country protection’ for rounds 1 and 2 of the EHF European Cup. The regional zones have yet to be confirmed by the EXEC.

Photo: Eva Manhart / kolektiff