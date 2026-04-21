MOTW goes to Romania and Hungary for pivotal quarter-finals
Both the women's and the men's edition of Europe's top flight have reached the decisive stage ahead of the EHF FINAL4 events in June. The EHF has now announced the upcoming Match of the Week for each competition, with CSM Bucuresti hosting Team Esbjerg on Sunday (26 April) the featured game in the EHF Champions League Women, and OTP Bank-PICK Szeged taking on SC Magdeburg next Wednesday (29 April) the highlighted meeting in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.