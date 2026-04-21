It is make or break for all teams in the quarter-finals, with a coveted spot at the final tournament in Budapest or in Cologne at stake.

In the second leg of the EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals, CSM Bucuresti are trying to make up a one-goal deficit against Team Esbjerg on Sunday (26 April) at 16:00 CEST, a week after the Danish side won the reverse fixture 26:25 at home.

CSM won the title in 2016 but the Romanian club have not been beyond the quarter-finals again since 2018, so a place at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 on 6/7 June would mark their first appearance at the season-ending summit in eight years.

Esbjerg, though, have become regulars in Budapest, now eying their fifth straight appearance at the EHF FINAL4. And if they qualify once again, Esbjerg will finally want to make it to the final at MVM Dome, after losing all their four semi-finals so far.