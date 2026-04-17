Laura Glauser: “It would be a mistake to make it personal”
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria step into the spotlight this weekend when they host Metz Handball in the first leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 quarter-finals, with a place at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 in Budapest on the line. The Match of the Week on Sunday (14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV) brings together two teams that know each other well, and a goalkeeper who has lived both sides of the stories: Laura Glauser.
We are building something step by step and something stable. In the beginning of the year, it was difficult for us. But over the months, we became more stable and stronger. That's why I believe we can do it. We have improved since the beginning and we have the quality to go to the EHF FINAL4.