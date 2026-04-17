Laura Glauser: “It would be a mistake to make it personal”

Laura Glauser: “It would be a mistake to make it personal”

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
17 April 2026, 13:00

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria step into the spotlight this weekend when they host Metz Handball in the first leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 quarter-finals, with a place at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 in Budapest on the line. The Match of the Week on Sunday (14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV) brings together two teams that know each other well, and a goalkeeper who has lived both sides of the stories: Laura Glauser.

The French international joined FTC in 2024 from CSM Bucuresti, following a stint at Györi Audi ETO KC, but her roots are firmly tied to Metz, where she spent a decade between 2010 and 2020 after arriving from Besançon.

Adding the rich history between the clubs — including a dramatic turnaround in the 2022/23 quarter-final when FTC overturned a six-goal first-leg deficit in France — another tight battle is expected in Budapest.

FTC, the 2023 finalists, are chasing a long-awaited return to the EHF FINAL4 after back-to-back quarter-final exits, while Metz aim for a third consecutive appearance among the top four.

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20260417 CLW MOTW FTC Glauser Text 1

eurohandball.com: You spent a decade at Metz: won games there, lived unforgettable moments and went to the EHF FINAL4. What goes through your mind ahead of facing them in such a decisive match?

Laura Glauser: It's always special when I play against Metz, no matter if it's in the quarter-finals or in the group phase. I'm happy to have an opportunity to be part of a game like this, against my former team where I have been for 10 years. But also, whoever is in front of us, Metz, Esbjerg or CSM, it is an important game and you are always motivated to play those.

eurohandball.com: You know the coach and many of the players also from the national team. Does that familiarity make this match feel more personal or does it simply add another layer of complexity?

Laura Glauser: It adds more complexity. If I take it more personally, I can lose myself in this. It would be a mistake to make it personal. And of course, I know Manu [Emmanuel Mayonnade], I know many players and it's kind of a 'I know that you know that I know' situation playing against Metz. It's going to be really interesting.

eurohandball.com: From a goalkeeper's perspective, what do you expect from Metz's attack and what do you see as the key that could decide this game?

Laura Glauser: Metz have many good players and are dangerous from everywhere. Very good wings, backs, pivot… and of course, goalkeepers. One of the key things for us will be to run back home, because they really like to play fast and to run. We need to do that if we expect to win.

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20260417 CLW MOTW FTC Glauser Gallery 1
Nikolett Nász
20260417 CLW MOTW FTC Glauser Gallery 2
Nikolett Nász
20260417 CLW MOTW FTC Glauser Gallery 3
Szilvia Micheller

eurohandball.com: FTC have gone through some changes this season with a new coach and a few newcomers. What makes you believe this group can go further after FTC were stopped in the quarter-finals in the last two seasons?

Laura Glauser: We are building something step by step and something stable. In the beginning of the year, it was difficult for us. But over the months, we became more stable and stronger. That's why I believe we can do it. We have improved since the beginning and we have the quality to go to the EHF FINAL4.

eurohandball.com: This season hasn't been easy for you personally with the injury setback and time away from the court; you got back just in time for the knockout stage. How are you feeling now and how motivated are you to make an impact in a game like this?

Laura Glauser: I'm feeling good. It was a difficult moment, especially to take the decision if I'm going for surgery or not. But after I took the decision, it was a roller coaster. I knew what I have to do, how hard I have to work. I had a target in my mind to come back as fast as I can. It was a good period to take a step back from everything, to be humble, to get more calm. After all, it was a nice period for me. Now, I'm ready and I hope I will have an impact in the upcoming matches. There's pressure, but I like it. I'm looking forward to the games.

eurohandball.com: You are often seen writing notes on your hand before matches. What kind of details do you put there?

Laura Glauser: I have been doing that for a few years now. It's kind of a mindset or a dynamic how I need to be, or it's about my feelings before the game, how should I invest myself in it.

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20260417 CLW MOTW FTC Glauser Quote
We are building something step by step and something stable. In the beginning of the year, it was difficult for us. But over the months, we became more stable and stronger. That's why I believe we can do it. We have improved since the beginning and we have the quality to go to the EHF FINAL4.
Laura Glauser
Goalkeeper, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

eurohandball.com: FTC have a strong goalkeeping trio with Blanka Bíró, Kinga Janurik and you. How do the dynamics work between you?

Laura Glauser: All three of us are doing what we have to do. We are working really well together, I feel like we are complementing each other. And the way the goalkeeper coach manages us, he's doing a good job. I never felt insecure or had bad energy. It's a good atmosphere in our group and we know where we are and what we have to do. We all want the best for the team, whoever is on the court.

eurohandball.com: How eager are you to return to the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest and have another shot at the trophy?

Laura Glauser: Yes, that's the trophy I have been missing so far. I really wish we could go to the EHF FINAL4 and maybe take the trophy. But I also know it is not easy to do it and there is still a big, big job to do before that. I'm focused on what's coming next and then we will see what the future brings.

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20260417 CLW MOTW FTC Glauser Text 2

photos © Stummbillig (main and last in-text); Nikolett Nász (first in-text)

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