eurohandball.com: FTC have gone through some changes this season with a new coach and a few newcomers. What makes you believe this group can go further after FTC were stopped in the quarter-finals in the last two seasons?

Laura Glauser: We are building something step by step and something stable. In the beginning of the year, it was difficult for us. But over the months, we became more stable and stronger. That's why I believe we can do it. We have improved since the beginning and we have the quality to go to the EHF FINAL4.

eurohandball.com: This season hasn't been easy for you personally with the injury setback and time away from the court; you got back just in time for the knockout stage. How are you feeling now and how motivated are you to make an impact in a game like this?

Laura Glauser: I'm feeling good. It was a difficult moment, especially to take the decision if I'm going for surgery or not. But after I took the decision, it was a roller coaster. I knew what I have to do, how hard I have to work. I had a target in my mind to come back as fast as I can. It was a good period to take a step back from everything, to be humble, to get more calm. After all, it was a nice period for me. Now, I'm ready and I hope I will have an impact in the upcoming matches. There's pressure, but I like it. I'm looking forward to the games.

eurohandball.com: You are often seen writing notes on your hand before matches. What kind of details do you put there?

Laura Glauser: I have been doing that for a few years now. It's kind of a mindset or a dynamic how I need to be, or it's about my feelings before the game, how should I invest myself in it.