QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

H2H: 1-1-12

Top scorers: Viola Leuchter 5/6 (Odense Håndbold); Dione Housheer 10/14 (Györi Audi ETO KC)

Odense pulled the strings in the first 20 minutes, but could not build more on that two-goal break

Györ tightened their defence and started imposing their rhythm when Nathalie Hagman netted for their first lead in the game (13:12) and kept the same distance by half-time

10 minutes into the second half, Odense's attack started to falter, opening space for the titleholders to stretch the gap to 22:17, and just minutes later to 28:22

the Danish side lacked a more solid defensive approach to contain Györ's momentum; Odense tried different approaches to cut the deficit — and there was a glimpse of hope in the 54th minute at 27:30, but they could not build on it further

in the last five minutes, Odense scored only once, in the 56th minute, while Györ powered ahead with six more goals, with Bruna de Paula and Dione Housheer shining on the court — they also ended as Györ's top scorers, netting 16 combined

for Odense, 11 out of 12 outfield players scored at least once, with Viola Leuchter leading the charge following her five goals



Györ do what Györ do best

The final before the final. After their last meeting under the lights of the MVM Dome in Budapest in the 2024/25 final, Odense and Györ crossed paths again in another high-stakes clash. Györ lifted their seventh title last year with a 29:27 win, but just like then, Odense refused to back down. In fact, the Danish side showed the better game for large spells of the first half, only to falter towards the end as mistakes started to pile up.

Györ's vast experience came to light as they stretched the lead to six goals, forcing Odense to chase the game and trying to keep the tie alive ahead of the return leg, but as the nerves crawl in, it reflected on their confidence. In the end, it was another first-leg defeat for Odense at this stage — just like in 2018/19 and 2022/23, when Györ went on to progress after winning both legs.

History just wasn't on Odense's side either. They have never beaten Györ in Denmark, managing only a draw in the 2020/21 group phase, while their sole win against the Hungarian side remains the 35:28 away victory from the 2024/25 group phase. Györ's success in Denmark, therefore, continues — and, once again, puts them in the driver's seat ahead of the second leg, as they will try to confirm their sixth consecutive EHF FINAL4 appearance.