Volunteer at the EHF FINAL4 2022

If your heart beats for handball, if you are open-minded, communicative, interested in sport and are free around the weekend of 18/19 June 2022, then apply to be a part of the biggest club handball event of the year at the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany.

As a volunteer, you will gain exclusive insight into one of handball’s most iconic weekends. It is an amazing networking opportunity to get in touch with the handball community.

Given the size of the operation, volunteers are sought in a variety of fields, including guest services, media, logistics, staff-driver, as part of the entertainment crew or backup. Applicants must be 18 years or older (before 1 June 2022) and have full vaccination protection (incl. booster) against COVID-19 with a vaccine accepted by the European Medicines Agency.

Volunteers play one of the most important roles in ensuring the event runs smoothly, so if you are reading this and it sounds right up your street, we would love to hear from you.

Although there is no financial reward, volunteering at the EHF FINAL4 has plenty of other benefits, including on-site catering, event merchandise and the opportunity to be a part of one of Europe’s biggest indoor sporting events.

The application process could not be easier. To register, all you need to do is fill out our online application form, which is available in English and German. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

The deadline for application is 1 April 2022. Applicants must note that travel and accommodation costs are not covered.

If you have further questions, please contact the local organiser via email at volunteers@stadionwelt.de or by calling +49 2232 5772 14.

Please note, applications can only be made using the online application form.

Click here to apply now.