15:47

It is only just over a week ago since Valter Chrintz won the Men's EHF EURO 2022 with Sweden. And that Jacob Holm earned the bronze medal with Denmark. Unfortunately, both Füchse stars have stayed in Berlin and will not play in Winterthur tonight: Chrintz is suffering from a cold and Holm has contracted the coronavirus after returning from the European Championship, according to the club's website.

Füchse will also be without Germany international Fabian Wiede and long-term injured players Marian Michalczik and Nils Lichtlein. Füchse coach Jaron Siewert has called up Moritz Sauter, Max Beneke and Francisco Perreira from the B team as replacements.

15:15

Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for the first match in men's European club handball in 2022!

Tonight we visit Switzerland where Pfadi Winterthur and Füchse Berlin will contest a rescheduled match from round 6 in the EHF European League Men 2021/22. The match was postponed on its initial playing date in December following positive Covid-19 tests.

Read our preview to get quickly up to date on this match: