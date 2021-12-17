Vranjes leads Slovenia with clear vision

After missing out on the 2014 edition, 10 years after they had won silver, Slovenia have been rising up the EHF EURO ranks again in recent years: from 14th place in 2016 to eighth in 2018 and fourth two years ago, when they lost the bronze medal match to Norway.

Led by head coach Ljubomir Vranjes, Slovenia are ready to give their maximum on the court again at EHF EURO 2022, as their recent performances prove they can compete with the best when everything clicks.

Three questions ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:

- What does coach Ljubomir Vranjes see as Slovenia’s strength?

Slovenia have many experienced players accompanied by young talents. Head coach Ljubomir Vranjes has his plan and each player on the squad list has his role assigned. Their last EHF EURO performance was excellent, but the team failed to get out of the main round at the World Championship 2021. At the European Championship, Vranjes wants an aggressive 6-0 defence, which will be the base for fast breaks but also a strong backing for the goalkeepers.

- What is Slovenia’s goal for the EHF EURO?

Judging by the squad, Slovenia can go far at this EHF EURO, too. The team is mainly focused on the first matches of the competition, facing Montenegro, North Macedonia and Denmark in Debrecen. The first goal is obviously to reach the main round, but Vranjes has the confidence his team will will deliver and might even fight for the first spot in the group.

- Can they repeat their latest EHF EURO success?

Slovenia had great clashes with Spain in the semi-final and Norway in the bronze medal match two years ago, giving Vranjes an outstanding start as head coach. He had only taken over the team a few weeks before the final tournament. Slovenia topped group 5 of the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers with a team boosted by the experience from the likes of ex-Barça’s Jure Dolenec and THW Kiel’s Miha Zarabec, or Barça right wing Blaz Janc, together with young talents like Barça centre back Domen Makuc. Slovenia can be an amazing and dangerous mix.

Under the spotlight: Blaz Janc

Slovenia have many experienced players to watch and young stalwarts like Domen Makuc, but Blaz Janc remains an important link in the team. The vice-captain is making his third EHF EURO appearance. The right wing was Slovenia’s top scorer at the 2016 Rio Olympics, helped the team win bronze at the World Championship 2017, and made the All-star Team at the EHF EURO 2020. The EHF Champions League winner with Barça forms a stunning duo on the wing with Gasper Marguc, but as versatile left-hander he can also play right back. With his speed and precision, Janc is the perfect fit for Vranjes’s vision for quick goals and counter attacks.