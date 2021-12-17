Vranjes leads Slovenia with clear vision
This is the sixth article in a series of 24, presenting all participants at the Men's EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia.
After missing out on the 2014 edition, 10 years after they had won silver, Slovenia have been rising up the EHF EURO ranks again in recent years: from 14th place in 2016 to eighth in 2018 and fourth two years ago, when they lost the bronze medal match to Norway.
Led by head coach Ljubomir Vranjes, Slovenia are ready to give their maximum on the court again at EHF EURO 2022, as their recent performances prove they can compete with the best when everything clicks.
Three questions ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:
- What does coach Ljubomir Vranjes see as Slovenia’s strength?
Slovenia have many experienced players accompanied by young talents. Head coach Ljubomir Vranjes has his plan and each player on the squad list has his role assigned. Their last EHF EURO performance was excellent, but the team failed to get out of the main round at the World Championship 2021. At the European Championship, Vranjes wants an aggressive 6-0 defence, which will be the base for fast breaks but also a strong backing for the goalkeepers.
- What is Slovenia’s goal for the EHF EURO?
Judging by the squad, Slovenia can go far at this EHF EURO, too. The team is mainly focused on the first matches of the competition, facing Montenegro, North Macedonia and Denmark in Debrecen. The first goal is obviously to reach the main round, but Vranjes has the confidence his team will will deliver and might even fight for the first spot in the group.
- Can they repeat their latest EHF EURO success?
Slovenia had great clashes with Spain in the semi-final and Norway in the bronze medal match two years ago, giving Vranjes an outstanding start as head coach. He had only taken over the team a few weeks before the final tournament. Slovenia topped group 5 of the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers with a team boosted by the experience from the likes of ex-Barça’s Jure Dolenec and THW Kiel’s Miha Zarabec, or Barça right wing Blaz Janc, together with young talents like Barça centre back Domen Makuc. Slovenia can be an amazing and dangerous mix.
Under the spotlight: Blaz Janc
Slovenia have many experienced players to watch and young stalwarts like Domen Makuc, but Blaz Janc remains an important link in the team. The vice-captain is making his third EHF EURO appearance. The right wing was Slovenia’s top scorer at the 2016 Rio Olympics, helped the team win bronze at the World Championship 2017, and made the All-star Team at the EHF EURO 2020. The EHF Champions League winner with Barça forms a stunning duo on the wing with Gasper Marguc, but as versatile left-hander he can also play right back. With his speed and precision, Janc is the perfect fit for Vranjes’s vision for quick goals and counter attacks.
Self-esteem
Slovenia have a large number of players at leading European clubs. Adding their performances to the mix of Vranjes’ clear goals and ideas for the structure on the court, helped by the knowledge of team captain Jure Dolenec, Stas Skube and Miha Zarabec.
“I have prepared different options in attacks, depending on our opponents’ defence,” Vranjes said. “Some players will have more freedom and options, others will play specific roles on the court. We have very good opponents in the group and we need to prepare as well as we can. Our first goal for the upcoming EHF EURO is to secure the main round spot.”
Fun fact
Nowadays Ljubomir Vranjes is doing everything to help Slovenia succeed. That was very different just before he joined the team ahead of EHF EURO 2020. As head coach of Hungary, he defeated Slovenia in qualification for the World Championship 2019, forcing the 2017 bronze medallists – and his current employer – to miss the tournament in Germany and Denmark.
What the numbers say
6 – the number of EHF Champions League winners in the team: Domen Makuc, Blaz Janc and Jure Dolenec raised the trophy with Barça in 2021; Stas Skube was part of Vardar’s incredible run to the title in 2019; and Miha Zarabec lifted the trophy with THW Kiel in 2020. Coach Vranjes has not won the trophy as player but he did steer SG Flensburg-Handewitt as coach to the top of the podium at the EHF FINAL4 in 2014.
Past achievements
Men’s EHF EURO participations (including 2022): 13
Runners-up (1): 2004
Semi-finals (1): 2020