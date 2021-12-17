Young Lokomotiva seek to prove themselves

Lokomotiva Zagreb have been at the top of Croatian handball for years, and recently have proven themselves as a club of young talents with a passion for handball. The EHF European Cup Women 2021 finalists, led by head coach Nenad Sostaric, will do their best to make an impact in group A of the EHF European League Women.

Main facts

coach Nenad Sostaric took over in 2013 and has led Lokomotiva to victory in the Challenge Cup in 2017 and the EHF European Cup Women final in 2021

many Lokomotiva players were in the bronze-medal winning Croatian team at the EHF EURO 2020

the Zagreb based team has won three domestic titles and raised the Croatian Cup trophy six times

the 'Lokosice' progressed to the group phase after a 54:48 aggregate win over MKS Perla Lublin in the qualification round 3

Most important question: Can Lokomotiva surprise more experienced opponents?

Lokomotiva have two EHF finals behind them, a lot of experience from working with Sostaric and good results thanks to hard work. However, this is their first EHF European League group phase. The first time on the stage will be a great motivation for players who played the European Cup finals last season against Rincon Fertilidad Malaga.

“Our biggest motivation for this season is that we will play against one of the best teams in Europe. We earned our spot to be among them and we will continue to prove we belong here,” says team captain Dora Kalaus.

There is no doubt coming to Zagreb will not be an easy task for the opponents in group A. The Croatian vice-champions can be a hard nut to crack and are undefeated in the Croatian league this season, beating all-comers including an away 25:17 win over longtime rival Podravka Vegeta. Everyone around the club has full trust in Sostaric's work and process.

The well-balanced team welcomed new faces over the summer, among them EHF EURO bronze medallist Josipa Mamic, young centre back Ana Malec and left back Tena Petika. When you add them to a mixture of five current national team players, young talents and good goalkeepers with Lucija Besen in the lead, you can expect great courage, fight and team spirit on the court.

“This is our first season and our goal is to show our quality and team spirit. Also, one of the most important things is an affirmation of our young team when it comes to playing the EHF European League group phase. The bonuses are media promotion, TV broadcasts and I hope better coverage of women's handball and sport in our city,” says team director Klaudija Bubalo.

Under the spotlight: Stela Posavec

The 25-year-old centre back started her career in Zrinski at age of nine, alongside her 10-minutes younger twin sister Paula. Stela Posavec joined Lokomotiva in 2016, and two years later she made her senior national team debut at the EHF EURO. She went on to score five times in the EHF EURO 2020 bronze medal match when Croatia beat Denmark. In the European Cup last season, Posavec netted 38 times. Her 13 goals from this season's qualification shows she is of great importance for the team, also making a great duo with another promising young talent, Ana Malec.

How they rate themselves

Lokomotiva will face European club competition newcomers from Hungary Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC, Norway’s Sola HK and French side ES Besancon Feminin.

“I think that the main characteristic of the team is that we like the position of underdog in every match. We always play like one and give our best on the court and because of that, I think we can play against everyone,” says Kalaus.

The first round of the EHF European League sends Lokomotiva to Norway where they will face Sola.

Did you know?

Team director Klaudija Bubalo (née Klikovac) is a former Croatian handball player. She holds the record for most goals scored in the women's national team (769) and her connection with Lokomotiva is deep. She started her career in the club at age of 13 and spent 15 years there before joining Metz in 2000. From 2004 she returned to manage the team, a job she still does today, among many other sport-related jobs in Zagreb.

What the numbers say

Lokomotiva are proud of their young team, giving promising talents much needed minutes on the court, important for developing. The youngest team member is 16 and the oldest is 27. That mixture is the perfect combination for Sostaric's vision of handball, with an average age of just 21.4 years. There is only one foreigner in the team, young Macedonian left back Andrea Sedloska.

Arrivals and departures

Newcomers: Lara Buric (RK Sesvete), Ines Lisjak (ZRK Umag), Ana Malec (ZRK Bjelovar), Josipa Mamic (ZRK Bjelovar), Tena Petika (Kisvardai Kezilabda Club), Nives Stanic (RK Tresnjevka)

Left the club: Larissa Kalaus (HC Podravka Vegeta), Paula Posavec (RK Krim Mercator), Ana Maria Gavric (Brest Bretagne Handball), Nika Vojnovic (ZRK Bjelovar), Kristina Prkacin (Szombathely KKA)

Past achievements

EHF Cup: Finalist 2020/21

EHF Champions League: Group matches: 2014/15

Challenge Cup:

Winners (1): 2016/17

Semi-final (2): 2011/12, 2017/18

Cup Winners Cup: Runners-up (2): 1995/96, 1997/98

IHF Cup: Winners (1): 1991/92

Croatian league: three titles

Croatian cup: six titles