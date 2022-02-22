Vujovic and Milosavljev steer Füchse to victory

After their first group phase defeat last week at Toulouse, Füchse Berlin struck back on home ground in an impressive way. Bidasoa Irun were only a plaything for the 2015 and 2018 EHF Cup winners, who were by far the better side in all departments. The 35:23 result was the second clearest Füchse win of this season, only topped by the 36:23 against Presov. Irun remain on six points, Berlin are level on top with Plock, having registered 14 points. The re-match of this duel will already be staged at Irun next Tuesday.

GROUP A

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 35:23 (16:10)

the 7:2 start - including three early goals by left-wing and top scorer Milos Vujovic - and four straight goals after the 9:7 were the foundations for Berlin’s victory

as in recent weeks, Serbian goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev stood like a wall behind Berlin’s defence - at the break he was on nine saves, and in the end, he had an outstanding tally of 48% and 16 saves

Berlin decided the match, pulling ahead from 21:15 in minute 42 to 28:17 in minute 49 with another 7:2 run

Irun’s only player on top form was former World and EHF EURO champion and Champions League winner Julen Aguinagalde, who was his side's best scorer with six goals from six attempts.

despite the defeat, Irun still managed to proceed to the Last 16 later in the evening as Presov lost against Plock and but Winterthur were defeated by Toulouse

Milos Vujovic on fire after many setbacks

In summer 2020, Milos Vujovic arrived at Füchse Berlin after playing for Tatabanya for five seasons. His start in the German capital was shocking, as he was almost killed in a road accident, when he was cycling to training and was run over by a truck. It only took him nine weeks to return but was then hit extremely hard by a Covid infection after a match with the Montenegrin national team and was again out for many weeks. In spring 2021 he then needed to undergo foot surgery. But since the start of this season, the 28-year-old left-wing has been on fire, for Füchse and the Montenegro. After 41 goals he was awarded All-star team left-wing at the EHF EURO, and in the European League he now is on 42 goals after ten strikes against Irun.