AEK remain thorn in Nimes' side

AEK started at full throttle in Athens against the leader of Group D with a 12-6 run at 15’ with Plaza Jimenez on fire. However, the French side still managed to reach the break winning by one (15-16).

In the second half the trend of the first 30 minutes was maintained. The Greek team started better, took the lead and this time didn't let go, conquering two important points in their European journey anchored by the Brazilian Toniazzo Lemos.