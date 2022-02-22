20220222 ELM AEK Nimes 7
EHF European League

AEK remain thorn in Nimes' side

EHF / Tiago Nogueira22 February 2022, 20:58

AEK started at full throttle in Athens against the leader of Group D with a 12-6 run at 15’ with Plaza Jimenez on fire. However, the French side still managed to reach the break winning by one (15-16).  

In the second half the trend of the first 30 minutes was maintained. The Greek team started better, took the lead and this time didn't let go, conquering two important points in their European journey anchored by the Brazilian Toniazzo Lemos.

GROUP D

AEK Athens HC (GRE) vs USAM Nimes (FRA) 34:30 (15:16)

  • AEK Athens knew how to manage the result much better in the second half than in the first
  • despite the defeat, the French team maintains first place in Group D
  • Remi Desbonnet collected 12 saves during the game
  • Toniazzo Lemos scored eight goals for AEK Athens
  • Mohamed Sanad scored seven times for USAM Nimes

The strongest attack won

With a lot of offensive consistency, AEK Athens was almost always ahead. The Greek side scored 34 goals and with this victory is the only team in the Group to have won both games against USAM Nimes.

We had a lot of injuries, before we come here, but we showed a really good team appearance. It was a good game. We are all happy for winning the first place in the Group.
Franck Maurice
Head Coach, USAM Nimes
USAM Nimes is not incidentally in first place. If someone told me we would have 4 points with two victories against Nimes, I wouldn't believe him. Nimes had some players missing because of injury and we made good use of that.
Dimitris Dimitroulias
Head Coach, AEK Athens
