Vyakhireva back to Budapest with eyes on the title

The 28-year-old right back — a true star who emerged at the W19 EHF EURO 2013, where she was named the MVP, and went on to take the MVP title at the Rio 2016 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games — is finally back at the EHF FINAL4 after a four-year hiatus.

With the last of those years involving a total break from handball, Vyakhireva is now rejuvenated, has re-found the pleasure in playing and became the second top assist provider in this year’s EHF Champions League Women, with 76, while also boasting the best average number of assists per game, 5.85.

“Being here in Budapest is a dream for me and I'm really blessed to be here. For me it's a huge opportunity as well but all I want to do here is enjoy the moment, enjoy play, enjoy people around and just have the best time ever,” says Vyakhireva.

Indeed, the opportunity is big, but the pressure is also on Vipers’ shoulders, as the Norwegian team have a target on their backs after winning back-to-back titles in the past two seasons.

Ushering Vyakhireva into the squad has unlocked newfound potential, as the right back has been excellent this season, adding 73 goals to her assists tall and being key in her team’s success.

Vyakhireva was nominated in the Team of the Round four times in the group phase, underlining just how important she was for Vipers. She had stellar performances all season, including five games with at least seven goals scored.